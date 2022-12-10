ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Click10.com

Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Pair Stole Over $180K in Rental Cars at Miami International Airport: Police

A man and woman are facing charges after police said they stole more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from Miami International Airport. Anseca Calix, 27, Israel Omari Smith, 28, are facing charges including organized scheme to defraud and grand theft, police said. Calix was booked into jail on Monday,...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Toya Cooper was last seen along the 2800 block of Northwest First Court, Saturday. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark-colored shorts, white...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

