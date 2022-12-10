Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Driver charged when police stop a party of 5 in a car reported stolen
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A license plate recognition system sent an alert "that a stolen vehicle recently entered the city of Boynton Beach from Gateway Boulevard and Seacrest" Boulevard on Sunday evening, Nov. 27. A police officer continued in the arrest report, “The vehicle was described as a...
Click10.com
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
WSVN-TV
Victim trying to help catch repeat porch pirate as theft reports pile up in Broward
(WSVN) - A porch pirate is hitting up homes in several Broward communities, and one man is doing a little detective work to get this crook caught. 7’s Karen Hensel investigates. A Ring camera in Sunrise catches a thief swiping a pricey piece of equipment from Kyle Branston’s driveway....
NBC Miami
Pair Stole Over $180K in Rental Cars at Miami International Airport: Police
A man and woman are facing charges after police said they stole more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from Miami International Airport. Anseca Calix, 27, Israel Omari Smith, 28, are facing charges including organized scheme to defraud and grand theft, police said. Calix was booked into jail on Monday,...
2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting
Two people, a man and teen, were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.
NBC Miami
Driver Hit Scooter, Struck Homestead Officer Who Responded to Scene: Police
A driver who crashed into a scooter in Homestead Monday also crashed into the police officer who responded to the scene, officials said. The incident began when the driver rear-ended the scooter in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 328th Street, Homestead Police officials said. The driver of...
cw34.com
Police: Woman mocked Tinder date after carjacking in South Florida
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie is accused of setting up a carjacking during a Tinder date, and investigators say the stolen car ended up being involved in the attempted murder of a police officer in South Florida. Alexis Raianna Cardenas, 22, is...
Greenacres woman loses $40,000 after falling for Zelle scheme
The owner of a medical and psychiatric services clinic called Contact 5 after losing $40,000 when her Zelle account was hacked by someone claiming to be with Chase Bank.
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
cw34.com
20-year-old man killed after being flung from motorcycle in crash
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 20-year-old man was killed after he was flung from his motorcycle after a crash in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call on Sunday afternoon regarding a crash on NW Seventh Court in Pompano Beach. According to...
cw34.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
Memorial grows for officer killed in car crash in West Palm Beach
A memorial is growing for Boynton Beach police officer Dennis Castro, who was killed in a crash Saturday in West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Toya Cooper was last seen along the 2800 block of Northwest First Court, Saturday. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark-colored shorts, white...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Boynton Beach
An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a vehicle early Monday night, Boynton Beach police said.
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
Murderer of two local women released from prison; “Watch out for your daughters”
Deerfield Beach – The man who killed two young pregnant women here in 1986 has been released from prison after serving only 15 years of a 30-year sentence. Gary Troutman left the Everglades Correctional Institute Dec. 1. He had been incarcerated there for only nine years. DNA evidence presented in 2015 matched him to both murders.
WSVN-TV
Former Fort Lauderdale Police officer who shoved BLM protester found not guilty of misdemeanor battery
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After deliberating for several hours, a jury has delivered a not guilty verdict in the trial of a former South Florida police officer who was caught on camera shoving a protester to the ground. The verdict, reached on Monday evening, brings to an end the...
One-car accident claims SUV driver near Shoppes of Ibis in WPB
WEST PALM BEACH — An early morning crash claimed the life of an SUV driver Saturday after he struck a utility pole on Northlake Boulevard and the vehicle burst into flames, city police said. West Palm Beach police received a call at 3:50 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle-monitoring subscription...
