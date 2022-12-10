All I-70 lanes open after lengthy semi fire cleanup

TERRE Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: All lanes on I-70 are now open.

Original: A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Terre Haute.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, the fire is at mile marker 5 but traffic stopped at mile marker 7. Traffic is being diverted to Hwy. US 41. The fire started shortly before 2 p.m.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

