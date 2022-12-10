ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 61st and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 21, was shot near 61st and Capitol Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. and may have been robbery related. The victim was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to please...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three dead after DPW truck slams into stopped vehicles, causing fiery crash in southeast Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead after a horrific fiery crash involving a City of Milwaukee Public Works heavy-duty pickup truck in southeast Wisconsin. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, around noon, the Wauwatosa 911 Dispatch Center received multiple calls reporting a minor hit-and-run crash on Mayfair Road and Watertown Plank Road involving a public works-type vehicle.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

3 adults dead in multiple-vehicle crash and fire in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Three adults were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon that involved 10 vehicles, including a Milwaukee Department of Public Works pothole repair truck. Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said just after noon, there was first a relatively minor crash at Watertown Plank and Mayfair roads involving the DPW truck.
WAUWATOSA, WI
proclaimerscv.com

Milwaukee Authorities Found a Woman and Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Dead in Northridge Lake

Milwaukee police authorities have identified and woman and her 7-year-old daughter whose dead bodies were found in Northridge Lake. Khalilah S. Brister, 25 years old, and her daughter Tyrielle Jefferson, 7 years old, were found dead in Northridge lake on Thursday. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report revealed that Brister died by suicide while her daughter’s cause of death is homicide.
MILWAUKEE, WI

