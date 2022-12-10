Read full article on original website
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
YAHOO!
What we know about the shooting death of US Postal Service employee Aundre Cross on Milwaukee's north side
The shooting death of a U.S. mail carrier in Milwaukee has prompted an outpouring of grief and a reward of $50,000 from authorities for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The victim in the shooting, 44-year-old Aundre Cross, has been remembered online by family, coworkers, public officials and friends...
Medical examiner identifies 2 of the 3 victims in deadly Wauwatosa crash
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Ofice identified one of three people who died in a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.
Woman dies after being shot by police in Waukesha
Police in Wisconsin say a woman was killed and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving. Shauntonae Walton, 26, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count...
wuwm.com
Fatal shooting of postal carrier and new Milwaukee homicide record prompt more calls for peace
Friday afternoon's fatal shooting of mail carrier Aundre Cross continued to push this year's Milwaukee homicide total farther over the 200 mark. Each additional killing yet this year would be a new record for the city. The high-profile case of the postal employee again has people talking about ways to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
911 calls released in death investigation, mother intentionally drives into lake
911 calls made by family and a good samaritan concerned for a mother and her young daughter who were found dead last week in a Milwaukee lake were released.
WISN
Two people shot in Third Ward, drove to Milwaukee police headquarters, police say
MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Water and Buffalo streets in the Third Ward and then drove to Milwaukee police headquarters on State Street, police said. The Milwaukee Fire Department told WISN 12 News it got a call at 6:43 p.m. for shooting victims...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 61st and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 21, was shot near 61st and Capitol Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. and may have been robbery related. The victim was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to please...
WISN
Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
wearegreenbay.com
Three dead after DPW truck slams into stopped vehicles, causing fiery crash in southeast Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead after a horrific fiery crash involving a City of Milwaukee Public Works heavy-duty pickup truck in southeast Wisconsin. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, around noon, the Wauwatosa 911 Dispatch Center received multiple calls reporting a minor hit-and-run crash on Mayfair Road and Watertown Plank Road involving a public works-type vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman dies following collision with drunken driver, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle charges recommended
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old woman from Racine has succumbed to her injuries after reportedly being hit head-on by an intoxicated driver in southeast Wisconsin. Authorities with the Village of Caledonia Police Department provided an update on the incident that happened around 6:15 a.m. on December 12 on HWY 32.
wearegreenbay.com
Two from northeast Wisconsin face life-threatening injuries after Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Milwaukee are investigating a double shooting on Tuesday that left a man and a woman from northeast Wisconsin hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the incident occurred on December 13 around 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of...
Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property
The couple was told that they would have to pay fines if it happened again.
3 dead in fiery crash involving DPW truck in Wauwatosa
Three people were killed in a crash involving 10 vehicles in Wauwatosa near Mayfair and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
WISN
3 adults dead in multiple-vehicle crash and fire in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Three adults were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon that involved 10 vehicles, including a Milwaukee Department of Public Works pothole repair truck. Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said just after noon, there was first a relatively minor crash at Watertown Plank and Mayfair roads involving the DPW truck.
proclaimerscv.com
Milwaukee Authorities Found a Woman and Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Dead in Northridge Lake
Milwaukee police authorities have identified and woman and her 7-year-old daughter whose dead bodies were found in Northridge Lake. Khalilah S. Brister, 25 years old, and her daughter Tyrielle Jefferson, 7 years old, were found dead in Northridge lake on Thursday. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report revealed that Brister died by suicide while her daughter’s cause of death is homicide.
WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses person
Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.
