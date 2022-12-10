Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Related
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Monahan, Boeser & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll look at the return of a Canadiens Holiday tradition and those prospects who have begun their World Junior Championships (WJC) camps while others have not. Former Montreal goaltender Cristobal Huet earned some recognition, and there are indications that significant trade talks have begun among general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and several of his rival GMs.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022 Draft Class Thriving in Its First Year
After the 2021-22 season ended in an all-too-familiar way for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a strong regular season and a first-round exit, they headed into the 2022 NHL Draft with the 25th overall pick. General manager Kyle Dubas then used that pick to offload goaltender Petr Mrazek’s contract, shipping both to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the 38th overall pick.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Have Won Their Fanbase Back
There has been a shift for the New Jersey Devils this season. The quarter mark of the 2022-23 campaign has passed and fans have seen vast improvements from head coach Lindy Ruff’s club. Between the goaltending and improved blue line the team’s early run has been impressive. They even set an NHL record for the most wins in the month of November with 13 (13-1-0).
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames’ Defensemen Who Can Step Up in Chris Tanev’s Absence
While Monday night’s game between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens was filled with plenty of highlights and exciting back-to-back action, there was one play that left many feeling sick to their stomachs. At nearly the midway point of the second period, the Canadiens found themselves on a five-on-three...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Leaders Come Up Clutch in Win Over Jets
Coming off of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 11, the Vegas Golden Knights improved their record to 21-9-1 after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in what was an exciting back-and-forth effort throughout the entire 60 minutes of play. The Golden Knights came into Winnipeg following a...
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Eeli Tolvanen
2022-23 Season: Eeli Tovanen has played 13 games so far in the 2022-23 season with the Nashville Predators, recording two goals and two assists. Type of Acquisition: Waiver claim on Dec. 13, 2022. Tolvanen’s Pre-Kraken Career. Tolvanen was considered a can’t-miss prospect when he was drafted by Nashville 30th...
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from 67’s, Otters, Bulldogs
At some point during an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, every team is going to have a slump. What’s important is how you deal with it and push forward. After a late-November speedbump, the Windsor Spitfires have picked themselves up, dusted off, and are charging back with hopes of getting to the top of the Western Conference by the Christmas break.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Early Christmas Gifts for 2022-23 Season
It was a tough start to the 2022-23 season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs turned things around and have shown why they’re one of the top teams in the league. As they’re in the midst of a 14-game streak where they recorded at least a point, the Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division and third overall in the league in points percentage with .724. Not bad for a slow start.
The Hockey Writers
4 Canadiens Prospects Who Earned an NHL Call-Up
There will soon be opportunities for some of the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects playing at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. As injuries are mounting, with David Savard and Sean Monahan joining the list of wounded players, roster spots become available. Also, with the trade deadline approaching, there is no doubt that general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has several deals in the works which will create even more need for call-ups.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Should Not Trade for Canucks’ Horvat
The Columbus Blue Jackets 2022-23 season has been abhorrent. After signing Johnny Gaudreau in the offseason, expectations may have been inflated a bit, but no one expected them to be last place in the Eastern Conference two weeks before Christmas. The team is weak throughout the roster and looking for whatever help they can get. However, finding a long-term legitimate centreman may be at the top of their list of needs.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Win Streak Sees Return of an Analytical Anamoly
The New York Rangers are riding a four-game win streak after beating the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, in overtime thanks to a Filip Chytil rocket. It’s been the best stretch of the season, accumulating points in six of their last seven contests, beating the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche in addition to the Devils. Despite all the winning, a puzzling yet familiar trend is starting to emerge with the Blueshirts. The more they win, the worse their analytics get.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Loss to Stars Is a Wake up Call
“If you lose one, you can’t lose two, and you certainly can’t lose three.”. New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood made that statement back on Oct. 14 after the Devils dropped their season opener to the Philadelphia Flyers. The 27-year-old is one of the longest-tenured players on the team and knows very well the losing snowball effect that has plagued this franchise over the past few seasons.
The Hockey Writers
What if Canadiens Never Traded Toffoli to Flames?
It’s easy to look back on the Tyler Toffoli trade last season as being just another part of the rebuild. However, with Toffoli’s contract only expiring in 2024, he arguably never had to go, especially with the move that sent him to the Calgary Flames arguably being one of general manager Kent Hughes’ weakest. So, what if he never got traded?
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Jets’ 3-Game-in-4-Night Stretch
After being among the teams with the fewest games played through November, the Winnipeg Jets’ schedule has ramped up considerably. The NHL schedule makers packed the team’s December dance card with 16 games in 31 days and three back-to-back situations, and they’re in the thick of it now.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways as Oilers Bounce Back with 6-3 Win Over Predators
After a night in which they were outworked and out-skilled in nearly every facet in a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Edmonton Oilers bounced back against the Nashville Predators with a 6-3 win. While there were some areas that could use some cleaning up, it is tough to complain about the effort and result, which improved the Oilers’ record to 17-13-0.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Nashville Predators – 12/12/22
Although the St. Louis Blues walked away from their overtime loss to the hobbled Colorado Avalanche with a point, all signs point to this team continuing their downward spiral. With the Avalanche missing a number of players, most notably star Nathan MacKinnon, the Blues still had a hard time containing Mikko Rantanen during his three-goal performance. After gaining a 2-1 lead late in the third period, the Blues’ defense relinquished two goals in 38 seconds of game time (19:51 in the third period, 0:29 in overtime) to squander away an extra point.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Weekly Recap – 12/12/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. Canadiens Young Defenders...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Shootout Loss vs Bruins – 12/13/22
The New York Islanders had a bittersweet start to their five-game road trip. They lost 4-3 to the Boston Bruins, the best team in the Eastern Conference, but managed to earn a point by forcing the game into overtime and ultimately losing in the shootout. The Islanders were looking to win the first game of their road trip but considering they were outplayed, will take the point from the recent shootout loss.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Player Profile: Erik Källgren
Erik Källgren, 26, is a goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, who has been with the team for the last two seasons. In his first season the goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Jack Campbell both went down with injuries, and he was asked to fill the gap. He was able to seize the opportunity at that point and outperform expectations, which allowed him to grow in significance within the club. The road to the NHL for Källgren has been challenging to say the least, but he appears to have found a home in Toronto, so let’s look at his journey to the greatest hockey league in the world.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Chose Wrong Player to Extend Between Horvat & Miller
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2022-23 season. On Monday, Rick Dhaliwal said the organization made an offer to the forward, which was rejected. He believes the deal the Canucks offered is as far as they can go, and the number they would give the captain would put the club over the cap by the end of the season. The final offer was below $8 million. He adds the organization will now take the best trade for the forward.
Comments / 0