Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop

Photo by Calhoun Journal

December 10, 2022

Jim Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.

During the interaction with Griffith a second, unrelated, vehicle approached the area where the traffic stop was being conducted. Sheriff Matthew Wade stated, “The vehicle suddenly stopped next to the deputy and shots were fired. At this time, we are not sure if the shooter was firing directly at the deputy or into the air.” Due to the deputy handling the arrest of Griffith he was unable to return fire at the shooter before it drove away from the area. It is also due to the fact that the deputy had a prisoner that he was unable to initiate any type of pursuit of the suspect vehicle, so he notified other deputies of the situation.

Sheriff Wade advised that the shooting investigation is still ongoing and there are some leads that are being followed up on. He did not want to release the color make or model of the vehicle nor the number of occupants due to the active investigation. If you have any information regarding this shooting incident the Sheriff’s Office would like you to contact them at (256) 236-6600.

Sheriff Wade also stated that the arrest of Griffith and the shooting suspect are two separate incidents and are not believed to be related to one another. Thomas Austin Griffith was taken to the Calhoun County Jail and is charged with the following:

<img src="https://v5xca6.a2cdn1.secureserver.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Griffith-300x237.png" style="width:100%;border-radius:10px;margin-top:0" data-caption="" data-credit="Photo Courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff's Office" data-externalurl=""/> Photo by Photo Courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE