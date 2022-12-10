ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Heisman Trophy at stake, here's how C.J. Stroud stats compare to Caleb Williams stats

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
C.J. Stroud is back in New York City.

The Ohio State quarterback is the only returning Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022 after finishing fourth behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett in 2021.

This weekend, Stroud is up against USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett for the Heisman, given to the top college football player in the country.

Heading into the 8 p.m. ceremony, Williams remains the betting favorite at -1600 according to FanDuel sportsbook, while Stroud is in line for his second-straight fourth-place finish behind Duggan and Bennett with +5000 odds.

How have Williams' and Stroud's stats compared throughout the 2022 season?

Here's a look at two quarterbacks' numbers for USC and Ohio State.

USC QB Caleb Williams (-1600)

2022 (13 games): 4,075 passing yards, 372 rushing yards, 47 total touchdowns, four interceptions, 66.1% completion rate

Williams hasn't taken long to adjust to Pac-12 play along with coach Lincoln Riley.

The USC sophomore quarterback was tied for the most touchdowns in college football with Stroud and Houston quarterback Clayton Tune with 37 touchdowns, while adding 10 more touchdowns in the run game.

Williams threw for less than 200 yards twice in 13 games, while recording five games with at least 350 passing yards, averaging 313.5 per game. He also had 10 games where he scored three touchdowns or more, including five-touchdown appearances against Arizona, Utah and Colorado.

'The Game' round two?The Game II? The good, bad and ugly of what an OSU-Michigan rematch would mean | Rob Oller

C.J. Stroud returns to Heisman stage:Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud back in New York on Heisman Trophy stage

Williams recorded only four interceptions, but never had more than one in a single game.

Williams and the Trojans fell short of the College Football Playoff after a loss to the Utes in the Pac-12 championship game, and will play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic Jan. 2.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (+5000)

2022 (12 games): 3,340 passing yards, 74 rushing yards, 37 total touchdowns, six interceptions, 66.2% completion rate

While he played in one less game than Williams, Stroud had just as many touchdown passes, throwing 37 in 12 games, including four games against Indiana, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Toledo in which he threw five touchdowns or more.

Stroud, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, had the best passer efficiency rating in college football, finishing 0.73 points ahead of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

All but two of Stroud's performances in 2022 — a 76-yard performance against Northwestern and a 154-yard game against Rutgers — were for at least 223 passing yards, while he had five 300-yard games against Arkansas State, Toledo, Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan.

Stroud did not have much success in the ground game, recording 74 rushing yards on 35 carries with eight sacks.

College football rankings 2022

Here's a look at the final College Football Playoff ranking of the 2022 season.

  1. Georgia (13-0)
  2. Michigan (13-0)
  3. TCU (13-0)
  4. Ohio State (12-1)
  5. Alabama (10-2)
  6. Tennessee (10-2)
  7. Clemson (11-2)
  8. Utah (10-3)
  9. Kansas State (10-3)
  10. USC (11-2)
  11. Penn State (10-2)
  12. Washington (10-2)
  13. Florida State (9-3)
  14. Oregon State (9-3)
  15. Oregon (9-3)
  16. Tulane (11-2)
  17. LSU (9-4)
  18. UCLA (9-3)
  19. South Carolina (8-4)
  20. Texas (8-4)
  21. Notre Dame (8-4)
  22. Mississippi State (8-4)
  23. NC State (8-4)
  24. Troy (11-2)
  25. UTSA (11-2)

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

