Orcutt, CA

Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is here

By Christina Rodriguez
 4 days ago
ORCUTT, Calif. -- The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is this Saturday at 12 p.m. and will begin on Broadway street rain or shine.

Organizers Kat Scott and Mike Corrall said the parade is always a rain-or-shine event.

They are expecting Christmas floats, local dancers, and cheerleaders.

Organizers say to come prepared for the rain but enjoy the show.

Stay tuned tonight on your news channel for more on today's parade.

