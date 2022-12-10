Call of Duty is delaying the release of a major and long-requested Call of Duty: Warzone 2 feature. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises out there, largely because you can count on a new game every single fall. For well over a decade, Activision was able to satisfy customers at launch and keep the cycle going with minimal issues. However, as game development has gotten more complicated, things have begun to go awry. This has resulted in developers getting pulled off of titles, features like the campaign getting scrapped for Black Ops 4, and much more. Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released earlier this year with all of its most important features in tact, it still had a lot of issues including bugs and other smaller things missing at launch.

1 DAY AGO