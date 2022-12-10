ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach K gives message to Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils

By Matt Giles
 4 days ago

Duke basketball great Carlos Boozer, a 2001 national champ who played 13 years in the NBA and won an Olympic gold medal while Mike Krzyzewski served as head coach of Team USA in 2008, was in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday before his induction into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame.

He spoke to the 2022-23 Blue Devils , describing how much he misses his time alongside his teammates and coaches in Durham before advising them to embrace their Duke basketball experience.

"You can be a star in your role," Boozer, now an analyst for the ACC Network, explained to a young Blue Devil squad that features five five-star rookies and a first-year head coach in Jon Scheyer. "I don't know what you guys' roles are, and it's interchanging; you guys may be a leading scorer the first half of the season, and someone else might do it the rest of the season.

"Just be all in. That's what I would tell you guys...Dive into being a Duke basketball player."

Boozer's former Duke head coach, retired legend Mike Krzyzewski, was on hand and imparted some wisdom of his own on the first group of Blue Devils under his former protege.

And Krzyzewski's message centered on the players building everlasting bonds with their coaches to the degree he did with Boozer and others across his 42 years at the program's helm.

"Develop relationships with your coaches, where 20 years later, we're best friends," Coach K, a five-time Duke basketball national champion and the game's all-time wins leader (1,202), said while grabbing Boozer's arm. "Get to know each other. Give it up. Besides winning, that's the best thing. And that's where 'The Brotherhood' comes in.

"Give it up. Give it up to each other. But really give it up to your coaches and especially your head coach."

Thus far, with only two returning scholarship players from Coach K's last team in sophomore point guard Jaylen Blakes and junior point guard Jeremy Roach, the No. 15 Blue Devils have given Jon Scheyer a 9-2 record as a head coach (1-0 in ACC play).

Duke hosts the unranked Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN) in its final non-conference game of the regular season.

