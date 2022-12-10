Read full article on original website
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County urges mask-wearing due to spike in respiratory illnesses
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Respiratory illnesses are overwhelming the North Country. The community is being faced with a “triple threat” of illnesses, this includes influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, according to St. Lawrence County Public Health. Public Health warned that these illnesses are most dangerous for young children,...
informnny.com
New York receives additional $63M to help cover home heating costs
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York has received an additional $63 million in federal funding, which will be used to boost home energy assistance payments. Eligible homeowners and renters can now receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program. “Through this federal funding, we can help more...
informnny.com
OFA offers online classes for older New Yorkers to stay fit, socialize during winter
NEW YORK (WETM) – New York State’s Office for the Aging is offering free online classes for older adults to help them stay active and socialized this winter. NYSOFA said it is partnering with the organization GetSetUp to “offer interactive online programming for older New Yorkers specifically designed to increase activity and wellness”. The classes are also designed to help older adults become more acquainted with digital technology.
informnny.com
Community pushes for a future for former Adirondack prison
MINEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last year, a prison in the Adirondacks was closed after 34 years. Now, it’s empty – and the town encompassing it isn’t the only party calling for that to change. On Tuesday, the town of Moriah spoke up alongside the Adirondack Council...
informnny.com
State’s newest casino set to open in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers will soon have a new place to strike it rich. The state’s newest casino, Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV), is slated to open on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 a.m. Located in Orange County at the Newburgh Mall, the casino will feature...
informnny.com
MVCC places 1st in New York State math competition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, December 12th, Mohawk Valley Community College announced that it placed first in the Fall Math League Competition held by the New York State Mathematics Association of Two-Year Colleges (NYSMATYC). The event consisted of 92 students from 20 two-year colleges across the state participating...
informnny.com
Voters weigh in ahead of State of the State
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Ahead of the new legislative session and Governor Hochul’s first elected term in office, Siena Pollster, Steve Greenburg, explained what voters think of her in the latest Siena Poll. “Right now, 45% of voters have a favorable view of Kathy Hochul,” explained Greenberg.” 43% view...
informnny.com
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with more punishing weather Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered...
informnny.com
Jeff Killeen, Lake George conservation icon, dies
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday morning, the Lake George Association reported the passing of a critical figure in its history of conservation. Jeff Killeen passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and work to keep Lake George clean – one that he helped to shape into its current form.
informnny.com
Princess Abigail, ‘last Hawaiian princess,’ dies at age 96
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kawānanakoa family announced that Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa had passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96. Her death was revealed to the public on Monday at the Iolani Palace, America’s only royal residence where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa died peacefully in her Nu’uanu home where her wife Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa was by her side.
informnny.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Mohawk Valley and areas to the east of the valley starting Thursday, December 15th. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches can be...
informnny.com
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the U.S. Geological...
informnny.com
Sandy Hook 10 years later: Student who witnessed shooting leads charge for change
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Ten years ago, 20 first graders and six educators were killed in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jackie Hegarty was only 7 years old when the trajectory of her life, and those of her classmates, changed forever. She was a second-grade student at the school.
informnny.com
Whitestown PD seeking info on missing teenager
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitestown Police Department is attempting to locate a missing teenager and asking the public for help. 16-year-old Kayla Gonsalves was last seen at the House of Good Shepherd on Friday, December 2 wearing a blue jacket with a grey hoodie and grey pants. Police...
