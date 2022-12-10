Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Family, Friends Shocked After Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Stoughton
A search remained underway Wednesday morning for the person responsible for an apparent homicide in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Law enforcement on Tuesday said they found a 40-year-old dead inside a shed on Park Street, and investigators were still working to answer the questions surrounding this case. Authorities have secured a search...
nbcboston.com
Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash
A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
nbcboston.com
Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says
A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Crash on Mass Pike in Charlton
A West Springfield woman was killed in a crash on the Mass Pike in Charlton Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said the woman was driving a 2010 Honda Civic on the westbound side of the highway around 5:15 p.m. when she was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer. She died of her injuries.
nbcboston.com
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
nbcboston.com
Suspect Found at Scene of Roxbury Death Investigation Rescued After Diving Out 12th Floor Window
A suspect found at the scene of a death investigation in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood dove from a 12th-floor window and had to be rescued by first responders, Boston police said Monday. Boston police said the investigation began around 8 p.m. Sunday night when were called to the building on Northhampton...
nbcboston.com
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Woman Who Intervened in Medford Stabbing Speaks
Three women were stabbed Monday night in Medford, Massachusetts, and police have arrested the man believed to be the attacker, according to authorities. Police responded to a home on Doane Road just after 9 p.m. Monday. Jace Cherchi is accused of stabbing his mother and sister. Another woman, neighbor Deanna...
nbcboston.com
Man Hit by Car in Tewksbury Has Died
A man who was hit by a car Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has died. William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston was hit by a sedan on Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday. He was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where he died of his injuries on Tuesday., where he later died of his injuries.
nbcboston.com
Large Police Presence Investigating in Medford Neighborhood
Police were taking part in an investigation Monday night at a home on Doane Road in Medford, Massachusetts. Authorities did not immediately give any word about the nature of their investigation. Evidence markers could be seen in the road, and a neighbor reported hearing screaming before seeing police racing to...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions
A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
nbcboston.com
Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police
Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
nbcboston.com
Salem Police Seize Drugs Disguised to Look Like Skittles, Starburst
Police in Salem, Massachusetts, recently seized a significant amount of marijuana products disguised to look like Skittles and other popular children's candy brands. Detectives served an arrest and search warrant on Dec. 1 at an apartment on Lafayette Street as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug sales. As a result, police said Michael Bradley, 40, a resident of the apartment building, was arrested and significant amounts of marijuana, THC products, psychedelic mushrooms, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized. The exact value was not released.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Snow Squalls Hit Boston Area
If you're in Greater Boston, you may be waking up to a light dusting of snow on your car and driveway. Overnight snow squalls turned the city and its surrounding area into a winter wonderland for a brief period. The squalls hit Boston around 2 a.m. Wednesday, before progressing to...
nbcboston.com
Former Peabody Police Sergeant Convicted of Domestic Assault, Strangulation
A former police sergeant in Peabody, Massachusetts, was convicted Monday of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and violation of a restraining order. The Peabody Police Department said Brendan O'Brien was placed on administrative leave after the 2019 incident and resigned a year later. A jury at Salem District Court found him guilty at the conclusion of the trial that started last week.
nbcboston.com
Crash on Route 9 in Brookline Causes Delays
There's been a crash along Route 9 in Brookline, Massachusetts that's causing delays Monday morning. The crash happened at Sumner Road and Route 9, or Boylston Street, sparking heavy traffic heading both east and west. Traffic heading both ways was reopened by 8:40 a.m. Brookline police first reported the rollover...
nbcboston.com
The Lady of the Dunes Finally Has a Proper Grave Marker
A photo and name have been officially added to the grave of the Lady of the Dunes in Provincetown Monday, after almost five decades of mystery. The body of Ruth Marie Terry was found in the Race Point Dunes in 1974. She remained unidentified until this October. Now, her family...
nbcboston.com
Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm
A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
nbcboston.com
‘Black Out Braintree': Students Call for Darkness During Meteor Shower
All eyes were on the skies Tuesday night in Braintree, Massachusetts, as students and community members gathered at the high school to get a glimpse of what's known as the strongest meteor shower of the year. About 100 people came together on the school's athletic field between 9 and 10...
nbcboston.com
Unveiling New Vision for Franklin Park, Boston Aims for Inclusivity, Safety
Boston aims to make Franklin Park more welcoming to all, according to the detailed plan for the city's biggest open space that Mayor Michelle Wu released Tuesday. More lighting and signage; better infrastructure for pedestrians; upgrades to structures, trails, play areas, athletic fields and picnic sites; and improved access are part of the Franklin Park Action Plan, officials said. (Read the full plan below.)
nbcboston.com
Teenager Missing After Charlestown High School Basketball Game, Boston Police Say
A 13-year-old has been missing after a basketball game in Charlestown Tuesday, Boston police said. They asked for the public's help finding Nycere Johnson, who lives in Dorchester. She was last seen leaving the game at Charlestown High School wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants and yellow sneakers. Nycere, who...
