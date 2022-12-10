ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime ‘Buff’ announced, paid $40K to review content

By News.com.au
 4 days ago

One lucky Aussie has snagged a “dream” job with a major streaming service where she’ll be reviewing content for the platform.

On Monday, Alex Bain was named Prime Video’s “Buff” following a nationwide search to fill a role watching new content.

The 36-year-old from Queensland will be paid $40,000 for three months of viewing content and sharing her opinions, a pastime the passionate TV viewer is no stranger to.

Through her social media accounts on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, Bain has shared her love for reviewing shows and movies since her days working in admin and customer service roles.

Alex Bain was named Prime Video’s “Buff” following a search to fill a role watching new content.
After seeing the advertisement for the position, Bain was encouraged by a friend to apply and spent countless hours editing her submission videos before being named on the shortlist.

“Everything on it, it was like seeing a list of what would be my ideal job,” Bain told NCA NewsWire.

“I’m 36, so I want to do something I’m passionate about, so I decided to just go for it.

“I got a phone call from Amazon saying I’d been short-listed, and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

She said the time between applying for the role and being told she was successful went “so quickly”.

“I submitted the video and about a week and a half later, I was short-listed. I tried not to get my hopes up,” she said.

“I remember thinking, I’ve never had a job interview that was so fun and I didn’t need to pretend to be passionate and happy about it.”

Not long after, she received the news she was the lucky one chosen to fill the role.

Unlike a regular 9 am-5 pm gig, the Buff role has some pretty incredible perks, including exclusive access to Prime Video content , access to red carpet events, and working from her couch — all while becoming a fixture on Prime’s social platforms.

Osher Gunsberg, who is no stranger to the small screen, was on the selection panel. The TV personality said they were “blown away” by the volume of applicants for the role.

The 36-year-old from Queensland will be paid $40,000 for three months of viewing content and sharing her opinions.
“Alex immediately captured our attention through the Prime Video Buff judging process,” said Gunsberg.

“Alex is creative and confident, with bucket loads of charisma, and most of all, she is entertainment-obsessed.”

“From Alex’s audition video, she included countless entertainment references, and could quite possibly be the most well-versed person in entertainment in all of Australia.”

“Her bang-on impersonations were just an added bonus … Almost immediately we knew we had found — dare I say it — the one!”

Bain said she was thrilled to have been selected for the prestigious role, where she will be able to share her views on her favorite topic.

The perks of the Buff role includes exclusive access to Prime Video content, access to red-carpet events, and working from home.
“When it comes to sharing content, you never know who’s going to watch it. What I really love is the debrief after watching something, like going for coffee or a drink after,” Bain said.

“I follow a lot of YouTube reviewers and they often have certain views on things, so I love hearing their insights or hear they picked up on something I didn’t see.

“I love to hear other people’s opinions, and opening up that line of communication to a different level is what I’m really excited about.

“This is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened!”

