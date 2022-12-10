FIFA Pays Tribute to Grant Wahl Before England-France Match

The American journalist and former Sports Illustrated writer died suddenly Friday while covering the World Cup.

Editors’ note: This story has been updated to reflect that Grant Wahl turned 49 on Dec. 2.

FIFA honored renowned journalist and former Sports Illustrated writer Grant Wahl ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal match between England and France on Saturday.

Wahl died suddenly on Friday while covering the World Cup in Qatar . He was 49.

Before the teams came out onto the pitch for the match, FIFA displayed a picture of Wahl on the video board at Al Bayt Stadium and spoke briefly about his immense contributions to the world of soccer.

“The football world is mourning the loss of renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl who passed away while reporting on his eighth consecutive FIFA World Cup here in Qatar,” the PA announcer said. “Through his work, Grant shared his love of football with millions.

“FIFA and the world of football express its sincere condolences to his wife Céline, his family and friends at this most difficult time.”

Apart from the moment of silence on the field, FIFA also paid tribute to Wahl with a memorial at his press box seat in Al Bayt Stadium.

“He should have been here,” the FIFA media department wrote . “Our thoughts remain with his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”

FIFA’s tribute was just the latest gesture to pour in from the soccer and sports communities since the news of Wahl’s death. Teams, players and media members all flooded social media to pay tribute to the beloved journalist.

Wahl spent 24 years at SI , beginning in November 1996. He quickly worked his way up to the role of senior writer for the publication in 2000 and ultimately became one of the country’s most impactful soccer media voices.

After leaving SI in 2020, Wahl continued his soccer coverage with his Substack, “Fútbol With Grant Wahl,” in addition to working for Meadowlark Media. He also worked with Fox Sports as an on-air soccer personality for seven years and wrote three books on the sport: The Beckham Experiment , Masters of Modern Soccer and Football 2.0.

Wahl is survived by his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, and two dogs, Zizou (named after French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane) and Coco.