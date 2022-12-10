Read full article on original website
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City
Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’
The City of Palm Desert is planning on hosting a city council hearing on December 15 to consider the revocation of the Sweet Spot Club's business license. Since its opening in late October, Sweet Spot has been flagged by the City of Palm Desert for conducting a business other than that for which it is The post Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’ appeared first on KESQ.
cvindependent.com
CV History: In 1909, a Manhunt for a Local Native American Murderer Captivated the Nation
The Wild West had pretty much been tamed by the early part of the 20th century. In the areas around Palm Springs, relationships between the white settlers and the local bands of Native Americans were, at their worst, neutral. But then came the matter of Willie Boy. After he killed...
Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Nov. 25 in Desert Hot Springs. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at The post Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion
thelivingdesertVerified The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reported on social media this weekend the passing of one of their beloved zoo residents. Below is the announcement that was made on Instagram and Facebook. The Zoo is grieving the loss of Salem, the mountain lion, who was compassionately euthanized Saturday, Dec. 10. At The post The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Community shows support for family of Clarissa Lewis
The following is a message from the cheer moms of Liberty High School regarding the sudden passing of Liberty student and cheerleader Clarissa Lewis and ways the public can support the family:. As many are aware, Clarissa Lewis (aka Rissa) lost her young and precious life in the tragic accident...
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree homeowner comes back from vacation to locks changed, property stolen
A month of travels ended in a nightmare for one Joshua Tree homeowner when they returned home to find that an intruder had changed their locks and was inside their house. On Thursday (December 8), the owner of a home in the 61900 block of Oleander Dr in Joshua Tree returned home from several weeks of traveling to discover evidence that a person was inside their house and that the locks on the front door had been changed to match a different key. The homeowner returned to their car and dialed 911. The homeowner told Sheriff’s Deputies that they eventually heard the intruder leave through the backyard. After entering the house, the homeowner reported to deputies that more than $3200 worth of property had been stolen, possibly by the same intruder. Deputies have not yet identified any suspects in this incident.
texasbreaking.com
Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio
A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities ID Santa Ana Man Who Died in Thermal After Pickup Overturned
(CNS) – Authorities identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Lippel Romulo. A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle...
Police report road closure in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled today. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a The post Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
z1077fm.com
29 Palms barber shop finds 5 bullet holes in business after overnight shooting
A barber shop in Twentynine Palms was shot at five times overnight last week. According to a report from the County Sheriff’s Office, Kutz for Kings, located at 5729 Adobe Road, was shot at by an unknown caliber of gun five times late Thursday night (December 8) or early Friday morning (December 9). The report indicates that there were bullet holes in the business, and shells found. There is no security video, but the owner of the business told Sheriff’s deputies that the incident may be related to a fight that occurred between customers on Thursday.
Man accused of inappropriate relationship with girl, 15, to stand trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled Tuesday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending...
Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Perris (Perris, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred in the area of Foothill and Orange avenues at about 5:25 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving on a first road when it crashed into the hillside.
abc10.com
California man, 88, charged with killing 9-year-old girl in car crash
INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
