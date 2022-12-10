ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City

Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’

The City of Palm Desert is planning on hosting a city council hearing on December 15 to consider the revocation of the Sweet Spot Club's business license. Since its opening in late October, Sweet Spot has been flagged by the City of Palm Desert for conducting a business other than that for which it is The post Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Nov. 25 in Desert Hot Springs. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at The post Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion

thelivingdesertVerified The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reported on social media this weekend the passing of one of their beloved zoo residents. Below is the announcement that was made on Instagram and Facebook. The Zoo is grieving the loss of Salem, the mountain lion, who was compassionately euthanized Saturday, Dec. 10. At The post The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
menifee247.com

Community shows support for family of Clarissa Lewis

The following is a message from the cheer moms of Liberty High School regarding the sudden passing of Liberty student and cheerleader Clarissa Lewis and ways the public can support the family:. As many are aware, Clarissa Lewis (aka Rissa) lost her young and precious life in the tragic accident...
MENIFEE, CA
z1077fm.com

Joshua Tree homeowner comes back from vacation to locks changed, property stolen

A month of travels ended in a nightmare for one Joshua Tree homeowner when they returned home to find that an intruder had changed their locks and was inside their house. On Thursday (December 8), the owner of a home in the 61900 block of Oleander Dr in Joshua Tree returned home from several weeks of traveling to discover evidence that a person was inside their house and that the locks on the front door had been changed to match a different key. The homeowner returned to their car and dialed 911. The homeowner told Sheriff’s Deputies that they eventually heard the intruder leave through the backyard. After entering the house, the homeowner reported to deputies that more than $3200 worth of property had been stolen, possibly by the same intruder. Deputies have not yet identified any suspects in this incident.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
texasbreaking.com

Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio

A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Authorities ID Santa Ana Man Who Died in Thermal After Pickup Overturned

(CNS) – Authorities identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Lippel Romulo. A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle...
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police report road closure in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
vvng.com

Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial

A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled today. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a The post Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

29 Palms barber shop finds 5 bullet holes in business after overnight shooting

A barber shop in Twentynine Palms was shot at five times overnight last week. According to a report from the County Sheriff’s Office, Kutz for Kings, located at 5729 Adobe Road, was shot at by an unknown caliber of gun five times late Thursday night (December 8) or early Friday morning (December 9). The report indicates that there were bullet holes in the business, and shells found. There is no security video, but the owner of the business told Sheriff’s deputies that the incident may be related to a fight that occurred between customers on Thursday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
HeySoCal

Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced

A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
REDLANDS, CA
abc10.com

California man, 88, charged with killing 9-year-old girl in car crash

INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

