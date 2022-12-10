Missing South Carolina 5-year-old located; dad arrested in mom's slaying

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Five-year-old Aspen Jeter, a South Carolina girl missing since Thanksgiving when her mother was found slain, has been safely located and her father has been arrested, police said.

Aspen was located and taken into custody in Virginia on Friday, while her father, Antar Jeter, was arrested in connection with the death of the girl's mother, Crystal Jeter, Orangeburg County, S.C., Sheriff's officials said .

Crystal Jeter was found dead by police during a welfare check of her home on Thanksgiving. Authorities said they quickly determined that Aspen and her father, Antar Jeter, were missing and turned to the public for information, releasing photos of the two.

Authorities were able to track ATM transactions to narrow down their search for the missing pair.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshall's Service, they tracked Antar and Aspen to a hospital parking lot in Danville, Va., obtaining a warrant for the father's arrest before taking the pair into custody.

Authorities claim the vehicle Antar was driving was stolen.

Its unknown where Aspen will be placed following her fathers arrest but Justin Bamberg, an attorney representing Crystal Jeter's family, told reporters that "Aspen will not become a ward of the state. We are going to make sure she's with family."

Antar Jeter was charged with murder and grand larceny. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said he is working with Virginia authorities for his extradition to South Carolina.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com