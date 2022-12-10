In patients with heart failure and a lower ejection fraction, sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors have been shown to prevent heart failure episodes and delay the course of renal disease. The purpose of the Dapagliflozin Evaluation to Improve the Lives of Patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction Heart Failure (DELIVER) trial was to assess the impact of dapagliflozin on cardiovascular and kidney outcomes and the influence of baseline kidney disease in patients with heart failure and a mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. The DELIVER randomized clinical study was analyzed according to predefined criteria from July 1, 2022, through September 18, 2022. Patients having an ejection fraction of 40% or higher and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 25 mL/min/1.73 m2 or above participated in this global, multicenter study.

