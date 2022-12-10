Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available to all U.S. households through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s. The administration is putting personnel and...
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Heathrow workers to strike as passengers warned flights could be delayed
Hundreds of workers at Heathrow Airport will go on strike for 72 hours after talks over pay failed, a union has said. The walkout of ground handlers at the UK’s busiest airport will begin in the early hours of Friday.A further 72-hour strike will take place over the New Year period. This will start on 29 December and end in the early hours of New Year’s Day.“This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.Have you been...
hcplive.com
Crizanlizumab Reduces Priapic Events in Men with Sickle Cell Disease
New phase 2 interim data show rates of the erectile condition were halved after 26 weeks of treatment. Crizanlizumab was associated with a halved likelihood of priapic events among treated patients with sickle cell disease-related priapism, according to findings from a phase 2 trial. In new data from the SPARTAN...
hcplive.com
Red Blood Cell Tolerance to Deoxygenation Linked to Improved Splenic Filtration in SCA Patients
Spleen size can vary significantly in pediatric patients with sickle cell anemia. Red blood cell deformability is directly related to spleen filtration for pediatric patients with sickle cell anemia (SCA). A team, led by Amina Nardo-Marino, Centre for Haemoglobinopathies, Department of Hematology, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, assessed the relationship between...
hcplive.com
Vitiligo Prevalence and Patient Burden
John E. Harris, MD, PhD, reviews factors that shape prevalence of vitiligo and also explores the impact of vitiligo on patient quality of life.
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
hcplive.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Increased Risk of Hospitalization for Mental Health Reasons
The investigators also found an increase in the proportions of monthly hospitalizations during the pandemic for a number of disorders, including anxiety, depression, and suicidality or self-injury. Alba Gutiérrez-Sacristán, PhD. Hospitalizations for psychiatric conditions, including anxiety, depression, and suicidality increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 for adolescent...
physiciansweekly.com
Outcomes of Kidney and Dapagliflozin in Heart Faliure Patients with Preserved or Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction
In patients with heart failure and a lower ejection fraction, sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors have been shown to prevent heart failure episodes and delay the course of renal disease. The purpose of the Dapagliflozin Evaluation to Improve the Lives of Patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction Heart Failure (DELIVER) trial was to assess the impact of dapagliflozin on cardiovascular and kidney outcomes and the influence of baseline kidney disease in patients with heart failure and a mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. The DELIVER randomized clinical study was analyzed according to predefined criteria from July 1, 2022, through September 18, 2022. Patients having an ejection fraction of 40% or higher and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 25 mL/min/1.73 m2 or above participated in this global, multicenter study.
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
docwirenews.com
Iron Deficiency Associated with HRQoL in Kidney Transplant Recipients
Guidelines regarding treatment of anemia that focus on improving health-related quality of life (HRQoL) among kidney transplant recipients have limited effects, according to Tim J. Knobbe, MD, and colleagues at the University Medical Center Groningen, department of internal medicine, division of nephrology, Groningen, Netherlands. Iron fulfills a variety of functions...
hcplive.com
Direct-Acting Antivirals Still Underutilized for HCV Care
The treatment rate decreased from 64.8% to 61.2% after 2018. While direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have transformed treatment for patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV), the use of the medications are underused, according to a new analysis. A team, led by Vy H. Nguyen, BA, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Stanford...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
docwirenews.com
SGLT-2 Inhibition in Kidney Transplant Recipients With Diabetes
Previous studies have shown that the use of sodium glucose linked transporter inhibitors (SGLT-2i) in nontransplant patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) reduces cardiovascular mortality and delays progression of CKD. Additional published data have validated the early safety outcomes associated with SGLT-2 inhibition. According to Chelsey Song, PharmD,...
hcplive.com
Iptacopan Bests Standard of Care Therapy for PNH Patients
The treatment was superior in various secondary endpoints, included transfusion avoidance, changes from baseline in hemoglobin level, FACIT-F scores and ARC, and the rate of clinical BTH. Regis Peffault De Latour. New data presented American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition supports the use of iptacopan over standard...
hcplive.com
The Age of Teplizumab: A New Era in Type 1 Diabetes
Reflections on a century's worth of developments toward a major breakthrough in T1D this year. The fight to cure diabetes. A phrase steeped in hope and optimism but uttered for too long and by too many. Among those in the diabetes community, the fight for a cure has been a...
ahajournals.org
Apixaban Compared With Warfarin in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation and End-Stage Renal Disease: Lessons Learned
The opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the editors or of the American Heart Association. Circulation is available at www.ahajournals.org/journal/circ. For Sources of Funding and Disclosures, see page 1748. Correspondence to: Alexander P. Benz, MD, MSc, Population Health Research Institute, 20 Copeland Ave, Hamilton, Ontario L8L...
