Frost, freeze warnings expanded for Bay Area
(BCN) — The area forecast for freezing temperatures this week just got bigger. The National Weather Service updated its forecast early Wednesday, extending its freeze warning to most inland portions of the Bay Area and increasing the freeze warning to include all coastal areas except for San Francisco. Both warnings are in effect through Thursday […]
Paradise Post
Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
KTVU FOX 2
27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
Eater
The Wave of Nouveaux French Restaurants Washing Over the Bay Area Won’t Stop
When Paul Canales, chef of Spanish dining favorite Duende, was approached to discuss a new restaurant at an upcoming hotel in 2020, the developers raised many possibilities for the restaurant’s theme and menu. One of them was to go in the direction of France, and the idea caught Canales’s attention. “I thought, there are no French restaurants in Oakland or Berkeley,” he says.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Mount Hamilton Sees Blanket of Snow
A rock slide along southbound Highway 101 in Marin County caused a major traffic headache early this morning, and damaged at least one car. The rocks fell around 4:30 a.m. just past Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito, and all southbound lanes were back open by 7 a.m. [Marin IJ / KPIX / KRON4]
Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave. Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
Bay Area snow: Photos and videos show region’s mountains blanketed in powder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A smattering of snow fell on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks over the weekend as a persistent cold snap looks set to hang around in the coming days. Rainstorms coupled with a cold air mass pushed southward through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving behind significant rain totals […]
NBC Bay Area
Officials Warn of Deadly Cold, Urge Unhoused People to Find Shelter
Most of the Bay Area work up to freezing temperatures and frosted windshields. But for some, this kind of cold can be deadly. San Jose police is investigating a death outside a 7-eleven on North Winchester in the city, but think the cold weather could be a factor. With frost...
How to view the Geminid meteor shower from the SF Bay Area on Tuesday
The phenomenon will produce up to 120 meteors per hour.
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
Tuesday night set to be coldest of winter season so far
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up […]
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
indiacurrents.com
The Sparkle Of Holiday Lights In The Bay Area
As the holiday spirit takes over our hearts, join us as we chase some of the best holiday. displays the Bay Area has to offer. Folks have pulled out all the stops to create some. spectacular displays, so gather up your family, friends and hot chocolate, and head out. to...
sfstandard.com
The Bay Area Housing Recession Is Already Here
Whether or not the U.S. tips into a recession next year, there’s an uneasy feeling in the Bay Area that economic fallout from the pandemic is only beginning. A nasty combination of rising interest rates, inflation, tech layoffs and a sputtering stock market have many in the region hunkering down for an economic slowdown, if not a full-on recession. Meanwhile, the state’s coffers are expected to shrink considerably, with a legislative analyst forecasting a $25 billion budget deficit tied to poor stock market performance.
Comments / 1