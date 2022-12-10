ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Frost, freeze warnings expanded for Bay Area

(BCN) — The area forecast for freezing temperatures this week just got bigger. The National Weather Service updated its forecast early Wednesday, extending its freeze warning to most inland portions of the Bay Area and increasing the freeze warning to include all coastal areas except for San Francisco. Both warnings are in effect through Thursday […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather

Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations

(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

The Wave of Nouveaux French Restaurants Washing Over the Bay Area Won’t Stop

When Paul Canales, chef of Spanish dining favorite Duende, was approached to discuss a new restaurant at an upcoming hotel in 2020, the developers raised many possibilities for the restaurant’s theme and menu. One of them was to go in the direction of France, and the idea caught Canales’s attention. “I thought, there are no French restaurants in Oakland or Berkeley,” he says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Mount Hamilton Sees Blanket of Snow

A rock slide along southbound Highway 101 in Marin County caused a major traffic headache early this morning, and damaged at least one car. The rocks fell around 4:30 a.m. just past Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito, and all southbound lanes were back open by 7 a.m. [Marin IJ / KPIX / KRON4]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park

More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public.  The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences.  Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public.  The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave.  Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indiacurrents.com

The Sparkle Of Holiday Lights In The Bay Area

As the holiday spirit takes over our hearts, join us as we chase some of the best holiday. displays the Bay Area has to offer. Folks have pulled out all the stops to create some. spectacular displays, so gather up your family, friends and hot chocolate, and head out. to...
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

The Bay Area Housing Recession Is Already Here

Whether or not the U.S. tips into a recession next year, there’s an uneasy feeling in the Bay Area that economic fallout from the pandemic is only beginning. A nasty combination of rising interest rates, inflation, tech layoffs and a sputtering stock market have many in the region hunkering down for an economic slowdown, if not a full-on recession. Meanwhile, the state’s coffers are expected to shrink considerably, with a legislative analyst forecasting a $25 billion budget deficit tied to poor stock market performance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

