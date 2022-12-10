ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Meet Ashleigh Hale: Meghan Markle's niece who was wasn't invited to her and Prince Harry's royal wedding

By Lauren Edmonds,Gabi Stevenson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNx9T_0jeKDb1u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMLn9_0jeKDb1u00
Meghan Markle and Ashleigh Hale.

Netflix

  • Netflix's docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted on December 8.
  • The docuseries featured Ashleigh Hale, the daughter of Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle.
  • Hale is an immigration attorney who's a close friend of Markle but was not invited to the royal wedding.
Meghan Markle's niece Ashleigh Hale appeared in Netflix's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Co7L_0jeKDb1u00
Ashleigh Hale appeared in the Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."

Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries , " Harry & Meghan ," premiered on Thursday with the first three episodes. The docuseries explores the couple's relationship, from their first meeting on Instagram to controversies and their eventual decision to step back from royal duties. The final three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" will premiere on December 15.

The third episode introduced audiences to Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale. While some of Meghan's other relatives have discussed her publicly , the docuseries is the first time Hale's spoken about her relationship with Meghan.

Here's everything we know about Hale, so far.

Hale is the daughter of Samantha Markle, Meghan's estranged half-sister who publicly criticized the duchess.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6hY0_0jeKDb1u00
Samantha Markle during an interview with GB News in August 2022.

GBNews/YouTube

Hale said in the docuseries that her biological mother is Samantha Markle, previously known as Samantha Grant . Samantha became a vocal critic of Meghan after the duchess was linked to the British royal family and Prince Harry .

Hale said she and her brother lived with their paternal grandparents as children.

"My biological mother is Samantha Markle," Hale said in the docuseries. "It was agreed by everyone, by myself and my brother, to be raised by our grandparents. They got custody of us when I was probably around two years old."

Hale added that she considered her paternal grandparents to be her parents.

"Ultimately, they did adopt us. I was raised by my paternal grandparents, and for me, they were my parents," she said.

Hale is an immigration attorney and attended college in Virginia.

Hale told "Harry & Meghan" audiences that she is an immigration attorney. According to her LinkedIn, Hale studied international studies – just like Meghan did – and French at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.  She graduated from university in 2007, according to her LinkedIn.

Markle said she became close with Hale after Hale and Samantha reconnected in 2007.
Meghan Markle and Ashleigh Hale in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

Netflix

Meghan shared that after her father, Thomas Markle, told her Samantha reconnected with Hale, she asked for Hale's email address so she could reach out. The aunt and niece hit it off, talking to each other several times a week and going on vacations together.

Photos of the pair, who call each other "Meg" and "Ash," showed their bond, highlighting moments from their trips and Hale's wedding in the series.

"I think she takes on a lot of roles for me. There's a sister element, there's something maternal," Hale said of her relationship with Meghan. "She's a best friend, she's kind of all the things."

After Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship went public, Hale said her mother expressed "a lot of angry words" about Meghan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KocHU_0jeKDb1u00
Meghan Markle and Ashleigh Hale in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

Netflix

Meghan told "Harry & Meghan" viewers that Hale was "put through quite a bit by the media, just by association."

Hale said that her biological mother started making negative comments about Meghan to her once news of Meghan and Harry's relationship broke. She also added that she stopped talking to Samantha altogether.

"After the news first broke, Samantha pretty quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about Meg towards me. What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment," she said. "And it felt like no matter what I said, you know, her perspective didn't change and seemed to get angrier and bigger."

Meghan said she couldn’t invite Hale to her royal wedding in May 2018.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stEXl_0jeKDb1u00
Meghan Markle and Ashleigh Hale in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

Netflix

In the lead-up to Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018, Hale said contact with Meghan became less frequent and she assumed the couple's relationships were being "managed on some level."

Harry noted that their small press team at Kensington Palace, which was combined with Prince William and Kate Middleton's office, was dealing with a "huge undertaking" at the time. Meghan revealed in the show that the team advised her not to invite Hale to the royal wedding because it would be difficult to explain why Hale was invited and Samantha wasn't.

"I was in the car with H, and I called her and I had her on speaker phone and we talked her through the guidance we were given and why this assessment was made," Meghan said. "And that's painful.

Hale said the decision was hard for her as well.

"I think I said I was hurt on some level, but I understand where it was coming from," Hale said. "To know that it was because of my biological mother, that this relationship that's so important to me was impacted in that way. To feel like because of her it was taken away was hard."

Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

