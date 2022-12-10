ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2 Capitol rioters who threw smoke bombs at police, smoked cigarettes inside and wrote 'Murder the Media' on the wall sentenced to 4 years

By Kenneth Niemeyer
 4 days ago

Protesters storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington D.C.

John Minchillo/AP

  • Two men who filmed themselves smoking during the Capitol Riot were sentenced to 4 years in prison.
  • One of the men wrote, "Murder the Media" on a door inside the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.
  • More than 900 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol Riot.

Two Capitol rioters who smoked inside the Capitol building and wrote "Murder the Media" on the wall were sentenced to four years in federal prison.

A judge sentenced Nicholas DeCarlo, of Texas, and Nicholas Ochs, the founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys on Friday. The two men both filmed themselves smoking cigarettes inside the Capitol building, according to a statement from the District of Columbia US Attorney's office.

According to the US Attorney's office, DeCarlo wrote "Murder the Media" on the Chestnut-Gibson Memorial Door with a marker while Ochs filmed him. "Murder the Media" was the name of a social media brand that the two men owned, according to the statement.

Video also showed DeCarlo taking handcuffs from a Capitol Police officer's duffel bag and Och's saying "sorry we couldn't go live when we stormed the f----n' U.S. Capitol and made Congress flee," the statement said.

In addition to their 4-year prison terms, Ochs was ordered to pay $7,100 in restitution and fees and DeCarlo was ordered to pay $4,600 in restitution and fees.

More than 900 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol Riot according to the Department of Justice.

Comments / 104

Natchez Miss
4d ago

Wonder if they think it was worth it? Wonder if they realize they were lied to by IQ45 the 🤡? Wonder if they know that they threw the future away?

Reply(6)
38
EB Simmons
3d ago

So, Trump “called” all these people to go and take back the government, does anyone know, if he called them up while they were in jail or prison? Or apologized or invited themmar a lago? 🤔

Reply(5)
18
Gwendolyn Jackson
4d ago

when is it trumps time to BE BEHIND BARS!! trump STARTED THIS,,with his LIE!!!

Reply(5)
38
 

