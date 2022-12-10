ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Don’t miss the magic of OCDC’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The North Coast Citizen
 4 days ago

Capture the magic of the holiday season with Oregon Coast Dance Center’s 15th annual performance of “The Nutcracker”. Performances will be held Friday December 16th at 7:00 pm and Saturday December 17th at 2:00 pm, in the Tillamook High School Don Whitney Auditorium.

Lisa Greiner, owner of Oregon Coast Dance Center said “15 years is a lot of Nutcracker performances, and every year, after the show I think ‘how are we going to do this again and make it unique?’.

Magically things always come together and shows from year to year are slightly different with new costumes, props, or dances. Rehearsals are so exciting for all of us!”

Local dancers from ages 3 to 70 will perform in this wonderful, family-friendly Christmas tradition. “The Nutcracker’s” magical story follows a young girl who falls asleep after a Christmas Eve party at her house. As she sleeps, she dreams herself into a fantastical world where her beloved Nutcracker comes to life and defends her from the Mouse King.

The Nutcracker Prince takes her to his Kingdom of Sweets where she is greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy and characters from different countries, who all perform for her. At the end of the night, she wakes up, back at her house, and wonders if it was real…or just a dream?

These performances serve as a fundraiser for the Oregon Food Bank. Tickets are available at the door. Admission is $10/person age 13+, $5/person ages 4-12, and age 3 and under are free. Doors open at 6:30 pm on Friday December 16th and 1:30 pm on Saturday December 17th. They will not be accepting food in exchange for tickets.

Oregon Coast Dance Center has been offering dance and performing arts in Tillamook County since 1975.

For more information visit www.oregoncoastdancecenter.com or call 503-842-7447.

