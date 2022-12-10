ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the nightcap! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Clippers prediction and pick. The Timberwolves have had a tough month of December. Karl-Anthony Towns remains out with a right calf strain and they aren’t winning games. They sit at (13-14) on the year and aim to get back on track against LA. The Twolves have lost back-to-back to the Portland Trail Blazers and remain on the road for two more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nebraska football: 4 players Cornhuskers must target in transfer portal

It is predicted that Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, would use the college football transfer portal to increase the depth and caliber of his squad. That is hardly unexpected given his prediction that if the portal is utilized to sign up a significant number of new players, the club will do […] The post Nebraska football: 4 players Cornhuskers must target in transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
Chris Beard’s attorney fires back after arrest

After Chris Beard was arrested earlier this morning for domestic violence, his attorney has publicly decried the charges, saying he shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place. Tony Plohetski tweeted the statement provided by Beard’s attorney, which reads,”Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should...
AUSTIN, TX
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach passes away at 61

The college football world has lost a great one, as Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61. The school put out an announcement on Leach’s death Tuesday morning. Leach coached Mississippi State football from 2020 to 2022, but his impact goes away beyond what he did as […] The post Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach passes away at 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STARKVILLE, MS
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement

The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
‘Ultimate trickster’: Jalen Green reacts to forcing Chris Paul to traveling violation in Rockets vs. Suns

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is quite proud after he forced a turnover from Phoenix Suns playmaker Chris Paul during their showdown on Tuesday. Paul is called the Point God for a reason. He is one of the best floor generals out there and has mastered the rules of the game, so it’s quite difficult […] The post ‘Ultimate trickster’: Jalen Green reacts to forcing Chris Paul to traveling violation in Rockets vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
This shocking stat has Jaren Jackson Jr. in the running for DPOY

Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the first 14 games of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies, but since his return he’s certainly been leaving his mark on the court. He’s been arguably the best defensive player on the Grizzlies roster and has a case for the top player on that end of the court in the league overall. Jackson has been the anchor for a Grizzlies team that is 5th in league in defensive rating at 110.3. He’s also averaging more blocked shots per game than both the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat as a whole as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
MEMPHIS, TN
Paul Silas tribute video from Hornets will warm your heart

The Charlotte Hornets gave the ultimate respect to former head coach Paul Silas with an emotional tribute on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons. Charlotte showed a tribute video at Spectrum Center remembering Silas, who passed away recently at the age of 79. The beautiful clip featured Silas’ time as a player […] The post Paul Silas tribute video from Hornets will warm your heart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
3 reactions from Warriors’ frustrating, hard-fought loss to Pacers

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Indiana Pacers 125-119 on Wednesday night, squandering an early lead and coming up short on a vigorous late-game rally. The defending champions, unfortunately, might have lost a lot more than the second leg of a tough road back-to-back as two pivotal starters watched from the bench in street […] The post 3 reactions from Warriors’ frustrating, hard-fought loss to Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drops Alex Caruso with nasty ankle breaker, hits dagger 3 to bury Bulls

Alex Caruso endeared himself to fans all over the globe with his hard-nosed defense and penchant for making winning plays. Caruso was crucial to the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship in 2020, and he was then able to parlay his strong play into a four-year, $36.9 million. So for him to get dropped on a nasty […] The post Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drops Alex Caruso with nasty ankle breaker, hits dagger 3 to bury Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help

Stephen Curry looked absolutely gassed out by the end of the first half of Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers. Steph is exhausted after dropping 27 in the first half (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/z4styHDAm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2022 The Warriors superstar was understandably exhausted after doing nearly all […] The post Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paolo Banchero’s priceless 1-word reaction to Bol Bol’s viral moment in Magic-Hawks

Even Paolo Banchero is in awe after watching his Orlando Magic teammate Bol Bol pull off an epic spin move over Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Banchero himself turned a lot of heads during the game that saw them win 135-124, but there’s no doubt Bol took the brightest spotlight with his highlight play that […] The post Paolo Banchero’s priceless 1-word reaction to Bol Bol’s viral moment in Magic-Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
Stephen Curry’s final status for Warriors vs. Pacers, revealed

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry banged his knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo on a drive during the team’s loss on Tuesday. With the Dubs set to play a back-to-back against a young yet competitive Indiana Pacers squad, all Golden State fans are dying to know: Is Stephen Curry playing tonight versus the Pacers? Is Warriors’ […] The post Stephen Curry’s final status for Warriors vs. Pacers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Nate McMillan goes full Daft Punk after Hawks suffer embarrassing defeat vs. Grizzlies

The Atlanta Hawks have navigated a turbulent week – from Trae Young having reported issues with head coach Nate McMillan, to dealing with the absences of Dejounte Murray and John Collins. However, the Hawks entered their Monday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies on a high after an exhilarating game-winner from rookie AJ Griffin. Alas, […] The post Nate McMillan goes full Daft Punk after Hawks suffer embarrassing defeat vs. Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
