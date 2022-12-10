Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the first 14 games of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies, but since his return he’s certainly been leaving his mark on the court. He’s been arguably the best defensive player on the Grizzlies roster and has a case for the top player on that end of the court in the league overall. Jackson has been the anchor for a Grizzlies team that is 5th in league in defensive rating at 110.3. He’s also averaging more blocked shots per game than both the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat as a whole as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO