Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of the Washington Wizards’ shorthandedness on Wednesday night, defeating them, 141-128, by having their way with their defense all night long. In fact, in the process of doing so, the Nuggets set a record the NBA hasn’t seen in the past 25 years. Led by Jokic’s 43-point, […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic strengthens claim as Mavs’ GOAT scorer with insane feat
Is Luka Doncic the best scorer in Dallas Mavericks history? While he is only 23 years old and still has plenty of basketball left in him, there is no doubt the Slovenian sensation is strengthening his case for that title. On Wednesday in the Mavs’ 105-90 loss to the Cleveland...
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce slap Giannis Antetokounmpo with bold Anthony Davis truth bomb
Anthony Davis has been an absolute beast for the Los Angeles Lakers of late, and folks from in and around the NBA have definitely taken notice. This includes Boston Celtics icons Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. In a recent episode of SHOWTIME Basketball’s Ticket & Truth podcast, the two Hall...
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson detonates on Jazz rookie for brutal ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment
21-year-old rookie Walker Kessler has been making quite a name for himself with the Utah Jazz in his first season in the NBA. Well, the No. 22 overall pick of the 2022 Draft is about to become somewhat of a household name after being put on a poster by none other than Zion Williamson.
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drops Alex Caruso with nasty ankle breaker, hits dagger 3 to bury Bulls
Alex Caruso endeared himself to fans all over the globe with his hard-nosed defense and penchant for making winning plays. Caruso was crucial to the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship in 2020, and he was then able to parlay his strong play into a four-year, $36.9 million. So for him to get dropped on a nasty […] The post Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drops Alex Caruso with nasty ankle breaker, hits dagger 3 to bury Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy
The NBA recently mixed things up with their annual awards, plugging in names like Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon on some of the most prestigious individual plums. It’s understandably caused quite a stir with various fans vocal about their thoughts on the sweeping changes. Add NBA veterans Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford to that list. […] The post Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic’s monster 43-point game for Nuggets vs. Wizards sparks talks of 3rd straight MVP win
Nikola Jokic for the Michael Jordan MVP award? Well, that is definitely the talk of the whole NBA Twitter after the Denver Nuggets big man played a performance for the ages to beat the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Serbian superstar recorded a near 40-point triple-double, as he finished with...
Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help
Stephen Curry looked absolutely gassed out by the end of the first half of Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers. Steph is exhausted after dropping 27 in the first half (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/z4styHDAm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2022 The Warriors superstar was understandably exhausted after doing nearly all […] The post Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joakim Noah hit with perfect 3-word reaction from Tom Thibodeau in pregame encounter
Former Chicago Bulls big man Joakim Noah was among the thousands in attendance at United Center to watch the Bulls play the New York Knicks Wednesday night. Of course, the game was also some sort of a homecoming for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau who coached the Bulls for several seasons.
‘Ultimate trickster’: Jalen Green reacts to forcing Chris Paul to traveling violation in Rockets vs. Suns
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is quite proud after he forced a turnover from Phoenix Suns playmaker Chris Paul during their showdown on Tuesday. Paul is called the Point God for a reason. He is one of the best floor generals out there and has mastered the rules of the game, so it’s quite difficult […] The post ‘Ultimate trickster’: Jalen Green reacts to forcing Chris Paul to traveling violation in Rockets vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed
Russell Westbrook may be thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers, but apparently, the team still has concerns about keeping him. While there have been less trade talks involving Westbrook as he embraced and found success in his bench role with the Lakers, there remains a chance that the Purple and Gold move him if the […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry gets injury update from Steve Kerr after scary scene vs. Pacers
The first two months of 2022-23 have been far tougher for the Golden State Warriors than anyone imagined. If Stephen Curry is out for an extended period, though, the 14-15 defending champions might still have new depths to reach. Curry left his team’s 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday late in the third […] The post Stephen Curry gets injury update from Steve Kerr after scary scene vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic over-the-backboard toss defies physics
The Portland Trail Blazers have plenty of guys in their roster who are capable of magic with the basketball on any given night. Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons always dazzle the crowd with their impressive imagination, sublime ball-handling, and incredible shot-making. But on Wednesday night, it was Jusuf Nurkic’s turn to turn some heads after […] The post Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic over-the-backboard toss defies physics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Patrick Beverley’s preferred landing spot amid Lakers trade rumblings
Patrick Beverley hasn’t exactly made as significant an impact as he or the Los Angeles Lakers had hoped for when they brought him in this past summer. So much so, that the 34-year-old veteran has emerged as a trade chip for the Lakers as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of what they’re hoping […] The post RUMOR: Patrick Beverley’s preferred landing spot amid Lakers trade rumblings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Brunson puts Alex Caruso on skates, sends NBA Twitter trolling the Bulls guard
The New York Knicks got the job done in Windy City Wednesday night, with Jalen Brunson adding the cherry on top of his team’s 128-120win over the Chicago Bulls. That cherry was the dagger 3-pointer Brunson hit in the corner with less than 30 seconds remaining in overtime to stretch the Knicks’ lead to nine points. It’s also the same 3-pointer that Alex Caruso’s ankles died for.
This shocking stat has Jaren Jackson Jr. in the running for DPOY
Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the first 14 games of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies, but since his return he’s certainly been leaving his mark on the court. He’s been arguably the best defensive player on the Grizzlies roster and has a case for the top player on that end of the court in the league overall. Jackson has been the anchor for a Grizzlies team that is 5th in league in defensive rating at 110.3. He’s also averaging more blocked shots per game than both the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat as a whole as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
Lonzo Ball shocking injury update to leave Bulls fans worried
Lonzo Ball has not played a single game for the Chicago Bulls this season and now it appears as if he may not suit up for them at all this year as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowksi appeared on ESPN’s NBA Countdown show on Wednesday with an update on...
Ugly Trae Young stat highlights concerning trend for Hawks star
Trae Young is on a shooting slump, and it’s not looking good for the Atlanta Hawks as they continue to struggle while their superstar is unable to make his usual impact on the offensive end. During Wednesday’s 135-124 loss to the Orlando Magic, Young had a monster double-double of...
