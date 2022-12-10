ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of the Washington Wizards' shorthandedness on Wednesday night, defeating them, 141-128, by having their way with their defense all night long. In fact, in the process of doing so, the Nuggets set a record the NBA hasn't seen in the past 25 years. Led by Jokic's 43-point,
DENVER, CO
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drops Alex Caruso with nasty ankle breaker, hits dagger 3 to bury Bulls

Alex Caruso endeared himself to fans all over the globe with his hard-nosed defense and penchant for making winning plays. Caruso was crucial to the Los Angeles Lakers' championship in 2020, and he was then able to parlay his strong play into a four-year, $36.9 million. So for him to get dropped on a nasty
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy

The NBA recently mixed things up with their annual awards, plugging in names like Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon on some of the most prestigious individual plums. It's understandably caused quite a stir with various fans vocal about their thoughts on the sweeping changes. Add NBA veterans Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford to that list.
Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help

Stephen Curry looked absolutely gassed out by the end of the first half of Wednesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers. Steph is exhausted after dropping 27 in the first half (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/z4styHDAm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2022 The Warriors superstar was understandably exhausted after doing nearly all
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
‘Ultimate trickster’: Jalen Green reacts to forcing Chris Paul to traveling violation in Rockets vs. Suns

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is quite proud after he forced a turnover from Phoenix Suns playmaker Chris Paul during their showdown on Tuesday. Paul is called the Point God for a reason. He is one of the best floor generals out there and has mastered the rules of the game, so it's quite difficult
HOUSTON, TX
RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed

Russell Westbrook may be thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers, but apparently, the team still has concerns about keeping him. While there have been less trade talks involving Westbrook as he embraced and found success in his bench role with the Lakers, there remains a chance that the Purple and Gold move him if the
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen Curry gets injury update from Steve Kerr after scary scene vs. Pacers

The first two months of 2022-23 have been far tougher for the Golden State Warriors than anyone imagined. If Stephen Curry is out for an extended period, though, the 14-15 defending champions might still have new depths to reach. Curry left his team's 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday late in the third
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic over-the-backboard toss defies physics

The Portland Trail Blazers have plenty of guys in their roster who are capable of magic with the basketball on any given night. Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons always dazzle the crowd with their impressive imagination, sublime ball-handling, and incredible shot-making. But on Wednesday night, it was Jusuf Nurkic's turn to turn some heads after
PORTLAND, OR
RUMOR: Patrick Beverley’s preferred landing spot amid Lakers trade rumblings

Patrick Beverley hasn't exactly made as significant an impact as he or the Los Angeles Lakers had hoped for when they brought him in this past summer. So much so, that the 34-year-old veteran has emerged as a trade chip for the Lakers as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of what they're hoping
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalen Brunson puts Alex Caruso on skates, sends NBA Twitter trolling the Bulls guard

The New York Knicks got the job done in Windy City Wednesday night, with Jalen Brunson adding the cherry on top of his team’s 128-120win over the Chicago Bulls. That cherry was the dagger 3-pointer Brunson hit in the corner with less than 30 seconds remaining in overtime to stretch the Knicks’ lead to nine points. It’s also the same 3-pointer that Alex Caruso’s ankles died for.
CHICAGO, IL
This shocking stat has Jaren Jackson Jr. in the running for DPOY

Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the first 14 games of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies, but since his return he’s certainly been leaving his mark on the court. He’s been arguably the best defensive player on the Grizzlies roster and has a case for the top player on that end of the court in the league overall. Jackson has been the anchor for a Grizzlies team that is 5th in league in defensive rating at 110.3. He’s also averaging more blocked shots per game than both the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat as a whole as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
MEMPHIS, TN
