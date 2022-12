URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING. * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow. accumulations of 6 to 13 inches and ice accumulations of around. one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York,...

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO