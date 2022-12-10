‘We are Rocky’: Regragui hails Morocco as world’s favourites after Portugal win

Walid Regragui described Morocco as the “Rocky of this World Cup” after his team earned a historic victory over Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

Regragui said his players had learned to dream and acknowledged that their surprise run had captured hearts across the world. Morocco have also overcome Belgium and Spain and will face France on Wednesday after Les Bleus’ 2-1 victory over England.

Regragui, whose side were again roared on by thousands of Arabs from across the world, said he felt Morocco had grown into the neutral’s favourite. “We are now becoming the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing that even if you don’t have as much talent and money then you can succeed,” the former defender said. “We have made our people and our continent so happy and proud. When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa and I think we are the Rocky of this World Cup. I think now the world is with Morocco.”

Youssef En-Nesyri’s brave first-half header was enough to clinch victory for a Morocco side yet to concede an opposition goal in Qatar. Regragui said his emotions eventually got the better of him at the final whistle. “I think it’s the first time that I’ve cried at the end of a match,” the manager said. “I try to control my emotions because I need to show my players that I’m mentally strong. But sometimes it’s just too much and when you get to the semi-finals of a World Cup … the emotions come pouring out. I would be lying if I said I thought we could get to the semi-finals.”

The Morocco goalkeeper, Bono, again awarded the man of the match, said he and his teammates had eradicated their inferiority complex at the tournament. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” Bono said. “These moments are great but as the coach said we are here to change the feeling, to get rid of this sense of inferiority. We have indeed changed this mentality and the generation coming after this will know that Morocco players can create miracles.”