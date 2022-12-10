ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We are Rocky’: Regragui hails Morocco as world’s favourites after Portugal win

By Ben Fisher at Al Thumama Stadium
 4 days ago
Walid Regragui described Morocco as the “Rocky of this World Cup” after his team earned a historic victory over Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

Regragui said his players had learned to dream and acknowledged that their surprise run had captured hearts across the world. Morocco have also overcome Belgium and Spain and will face France on Wednesday after Les Bleus’ 2-1 victory over England.

Regragui, whose side were again roared on by thousands of Arabs from across the world, said he felt Morocco had grown into the neutral’s favourite. “We are now becoming the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing that even if you don’t have as much talent and money then you can succeed,” the former defender said. “We have made our people and our continent so happy and proud. When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa and I think we are the Rocky of this World Cup. I think now the world is with Morocco.”

Youssef En-Nesyri’s brave first-half header was enough to clinch victory for a Morocco side yet to concede an opposition goal in Qatar. Regragui said his emotions eventually got the better of him at the final whistle. “I think it’s the first time that I’ve cried at the end of a match,” the manager said. “I try to control my emotions because I need to show my players that I’m mentally strong. But sometimes it’s just too much and when you get to the semi-finals of a World Cup … the emotions come pouring out. I would be lying if I said I thought we could get to the semi-finals.”

The Morocco goalkeeper, Bono, again awarded the man of the match, said he and his teammates had eradicated their inferiority complex at the tournament. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” Bono said. “These moments are great but as the coach said we are here to change the feeling, to get rid of this sense of inferiority. We have indeed changed this mentality and the generation coming after this will know that Morocco players can create miracles.”

Related
Messi, twisted blood and Gvardiol’s place in the World Cup montage

A penny for the thoughts of Josko Gvardiol after he woke up in Qatar this morning. After untangling his limbs and summoning team doctors to untwist his blood, the Croatia defender could have been forgiven for cussing the name of Lionel Messi to the high heavens. Having worked so hard to establish himself as one of the players of the tournament, the 20-year-old’s efforts were undone in a few seconds. Argentina’s scurrier-in-chief twisted him this way and that down the touchline, before sending Josko skittering haplessly into the middle of next week with a drop of his shoulder as he rounded his outside and nutmegged him to tee up Julián Álvarez. A routine finish cemented Argentina’s place in the final and poor old Josko’s place in the official Fifa Human Rights World Cup end-of-tournament montage.
World Cup 2022 briefing: and then there were two

And then there were two! After one of the least predictable World Cups of all-time, we now have a final that won’t surprise anyone – and what a final it should be. Fear not, the Briefing knows its history and is extremely aware of how foolish a comment that is – and yet, and yet, and yet. In their semi-finals, both Argentina and France came up against teams with nous and organisation, but both found a way to impose their class while showing sufficient defensive perviousness to excite each other for the final.
Why some Black women won’t or can’t quit hair relaxers – even as the dangers become clearer

Jeanet Stephenson stacks two boxes of hair relaxer on her bathroom sink. She shakes out her long hair before leaning down to reveal wavy roots at her middle part to the camera – straightening this patch of her hair is the purpose of her TikTok video Come Get a Relaxer With Me, Pt 2. A remix of SZA plays in the background as she slicks her hair down with the white chemical concoction from one of the boxes. By the end of the demo clip she is smiling into the camera, glossy-lipped, with an air of satisfaction and shiny, straight, blown-out tresses falling past her shoulders.
