Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Rollover Sheared Fire Hydrant in Santa Maria

A vehicle rollover collision sheared a fire hydrant in Santa Maria on Wednesday evening. At 5:55 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to Black Road between Mahoney and Dutrard Roads and discovered a rolled over VW Jetta and a hydrant spilling water onto the roadway. A driver or patient was...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kvta.com

Fire Damages Santa Paula Home

(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Fire damaged what the Ventura County Fire Department described as the historic Stone House in Santa Paula Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at 7:40 AM in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the fire in a first...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Noozhawk

2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Transition from a High Fire Season to a Winter Preparedness Level

On December 19, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions from a High Fire Season to a Winter Preparedness Level. With this transition, the ban on permit burning within State Responsibility Areas (SRA) and Local Responsibility Areas (LRA) within the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has been lifted. Individuals with a valid burn permit may resume permitted burning in Santa Barbara County on permissive burn days. Please note: These permits are issued for burn piles only and are not intended for the burning of standing vegetation, which is considered prescribed burning and is only conducted by fire departments and land managers.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. December 05, 2022. 00:21— Manuel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting

A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼

In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School

Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff’s Office and Pacific Pride Foundation Provide Naloxone Training to Inmates

Sheriff’s Office staff have partnered with Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) to provide naloxone training to inmates, beginning with the Northern Branch Jail. On Monday, December 12, 2022, over 90 inmates were trained by PPF on recognizing signs of an overdose as well as how and when to correctly administer naloxone. Sheriff’s Office staff also educated inmates on California's 911 Good Samaritan law. The goal of this training is to increase awareness of the dangers of opioids and opioid overdose, increase lifesaving overdose intervention and decrease overdose deaths, both in our custody facilities as well as in our communities.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

3 Hurt in Crash on Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma

Three people were injured early Sunday in a collision on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. about a mile east of the Lake Cachuma entrance, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. One vehicle, an SUV, caught fire...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

