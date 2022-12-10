Read full article on original website
Vehicle Rollover Sheared Fire Hydrant in Santa Maria
A vehicle rollover collision sheared a fire hydrant in Santa Maria on Wednesday evening. At 5:55 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to Black Road between Mahoney and Dutrard Roads and discovered a rolled over VW Jetta and a hydrant spilling water onto the roadway. A driver or patient was...
Fire Damages Santa Paula Home
(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Fire damaged what the Ventura County Fire Department described as the historic Stone House in Santa Paula Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at 7:40 AM in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the fire in a first...
One found dead from an overdose in Morro Road early Tuesday morning
One man was found dead in the 6300 block of Morro Road from an overdose near 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Atascadero Police Department. The post One found dead from an overdose in Morro Road early Tuesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
Lane closures in Goleta and the Los Olivos area to begin this week
The public will encounter lane and shoulder closures on Highways 101, 154, and State Route 217 in the Goleta and Los Olivos area for tree trimming and brush clearing work beginning on Friday, Dec. 16.
Transition from a High Fire Season to a Winter Preparedness Level
On December 19, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions from a High Fire Season to a Winter Preparedness Level. With this transition, the ban on permit burning within State Responsibility Areas (SRA) and Local Responsibility Areas (LRA) within the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has been lifted. Individuals with a valid burn permit may resume permitted burning in Santa Barbara County on permissive burn days. Please note: These permits are issued for burn piles only and are not intended for the burning of standing vegetation, which is considered prescribed burning and is only conducted by fire departments and land managers.
Firefighters knock down house fire on Huasna Rd in Arroyo Grande
Firefighters knocked down a house fire on the 1000 block of Huasna Rd in Arroyo Grande Monday night, according to Five Cities Fire. The post Firefighters knock down house fire on Huasna Rd in Arroyo Grande appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. December 05, 2022. 00:21— Manuel...
Police find body in Atascadero
Several people reported seeing an unresponsive man in the neighborhood.
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
Man dies of apparent overdose in Atascadero on Morro Rd
A man died of an apparent overdose early Wednesday morning on Morro Rd according to the Atascadero Police Department. Police arrived at the scene just before 5 a.m. and located a deceased male.
Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼
In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
New Grover Beach temporary emergency housing facility for homeless close to opening
A long-planned temporary emergency housing facility for people battling homelessness is set to open within a few days in Grover Beach. The post New Grover Beach temporary emergency housing facility for homeless close to opening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm brings powerful winds, big waves to Avila Beach. See the stunning photos
Seabirds and surfers alike flocked to the shore to explore the foamy waves.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
On Nov. 28, Miguel Angel Soto-Lopez, of Wasco, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. for an outside misdemeanor warrant. On Nov. 28, Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
No injuries reported in minor Santa Maria City bus and local school bus collision
The Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District reported a minor collision happened between one of its buses and a City of Santa Maria bus on Monday afternoon. The post No injuries reported in minor Santa Maria City bus and local school bus collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Update: power has been restored to 200 customers in Lompoc
An estimated 200 customers are without power this morning in Lompoc according to city officials. City officials announced at 10:25 a.m. that power has been restored to customers.
Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School
Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
Sheriff’s Office and Pacific Pride Foundation Provide Naloxone Training to Inmates
Sheriff’s Office staff have partnered with Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) to provide naloxone training to inmates, beginning with the Northern Branch Jail. On Monday, December 12, 2022, over 90 inmates were trained by PPF on recognizing signs of an overdose as well as how and when to correctly administer naloxone. Sheriff’s Office staff also educated inmates on California's 911 Good Samaritan law. The goal of this training is to increase awareness of the dangers of opioids and opioid overdose, increase lifesaving overdose intervention and decrease overdose deaths, both in our custody facilities as well as in our communities.
3 Hurt in Crash on Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma
Three people were injured early Sunday in a collision on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. about a mile east of the Lake Cachuma entrance, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. One vehicle, an SUV, caught fire...
