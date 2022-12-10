Read full article on original website
knau.org
Highways in northern Arizona reopen following snowstorm
Northern Arizona’s major highways have reopened following Monday's snowstorm. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed Interstate 17 early this morning because of multiple disabled vehicles as the region received several inches of accumulation. ADOT also closed I-40 near Seligman for much of the morning because of numerous crashes. Photos...
AZFamily
Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow to parts of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few lingering rain and snow showers continue across Arizona this morning as our latest winter storm continues across the region. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 40s warming to just 55 degrees today, which is well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 12/12/22
A cold front moving across Arizona is bringing stronger winds, widespread rain and snow, and a huge cool-down. We've seen up to a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in some parts of the Valley already, and several inches of snow in the high country. Here are the latest rainfall...
AZFamily
Phoenix area families flock to Flagstaff after winter storm
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM MST. |. Let it snow! The...
AZFamily
Winter storm brings snow to northern Arizona
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped at Arizona Snowbowl on Monday!. Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona. Let it snow! The high country turned into a winter wonderland on Wednesday. Could worsening drought cause electric bills in Arizona to skyrocket?
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that snowfall was expected to commence in the western region of Coconino County on Sunday night and spread towards the east, becoming increasingly heavier today, on Monday.
How much rain fell in the Valley Monday morning?
PHOENIX — Flagstaff may have gotten snow but Phoenix still got some rain from the winter storms that moved across Arizona early Monday morning. As of noon, nearly every region of Valley had reported getting some amount of moisture and some northern areas reported receiving up to half an inch of rainfall.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter is coming to Arizona
PHOENIX — Monday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for significant impacts across our state. That may include changing your travel plans to avoid the high country as roads get slick and icy starting tonight. Rain and snow will start to move...
AZFamily
Protecting your plants from near-freezing temperatures this winter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Near-freezing temperatures are here in the Valley and already underway across Arizona. So how do you protect your plants from the cold so they pull through the chilly winter months?. Good Morning, Arizona anchor and meteorologist Kylee Cruz headed out to north Phoenix to talk with...
12news.com
Live winter storm updates: Much cooler tonight with lows falling into the 30s and lower 40s
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during an earlier newscast. Winter weather is expected to impact Arizona over the next few days, and officials are asking people to use caution on roadways or avoid them completely in northern Arizona. Winter Weather Alerts were posted for elevations...
AZFamily
Storm will bring rain to metro Phoenix, snow to the mountains this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains. Sunday, for most of the day, will be quiet and calm, but big changes are expected by Sunday night in northwestern Arizona. Our next storm system is expected to bring a significant amount of snow to northern and eastern Arizona and rain to the Valley throughout the day Monday. Also, much cooler temperatures. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s Sunday, then drop to the mid-50s Monday. For the Valley, we are looking at around 1/3″ throughout the day Monday. For the mountains, the snow level will drop to 5000 feet, and many locations could get up to 8-10 inches of snow for elevations above 7000 feet.
KOLD-TV
GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
KGUN 9
AZFamily
