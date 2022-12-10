Gustafsson playing big role for Capitals: 'I feel confident' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Erik Gustafsson has spent five of his seven NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, but he's never played a game at the United Center as an opponent. His season with Calgary got cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and his stints with Montreal and Philadelphia never resulted in a trip to Chicago because of the one-year division realignment.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO