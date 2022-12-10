ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bears Injury Report: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool DNP

Injury report: Chase Claypool DNP with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields’ illness headlined the Bears injury report on Wednesday, but the team was without another playmaker at practice. Chase Claypool did not participate with a knee injury. Claypool hurt his knee partway through Week...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Out Vs. Knicks With Abdominal Contusion

Ayo Dosunmu out vs. Knicks with abdominal contusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu will miss the Chicago Bulls' home matchup against the New York Knicks Wednesday night with an abdominal contusion, Billy Donovan told reporters pregame. Dosunmu suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's loss...
Bulls Hope Early-Season Adversity Will Pay Off in Long Run

Bulls hope early-season adversity will pay off down line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One night, the culprit is turnovers. Another, fouling too often. Then, there are the whiplash-inducing closing sequences, like Jalen Suggs draining game-winning 3-pointer after two missed free throws, or AJ Griffin tapping in a buzzer beater with less than one second to play.
Reflective Derrick Rose Talks Basketball Mortality, Bulls Years

Reflective Rose talks basketball mortality, Bulls era originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A reflective and upbeat Derrick Rose addressed reporters before Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks, the first of two straight between the teams at the United Center. Rose did so from...
Report: Poles Told Roquan Smith He Planned to Build Around Him

Poles told Roquan he planned to build around him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith didn't see it coming. The once Bears All-Pro linebacker had only heard positive chatter from general manager Ryan Poles about his status, despite thinking the worst. “I thought Poles would ship me out,...
Justin Fields Misses Bears Practice With Illness

Justin Fields misses Bears practice with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, and he’s officially day-to-day moving forward. “He’s feeling better every single day,” Matt Eberflus said. Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will...
Erik Gustafsson Playing Big Role for Capitals: ‘I Feel Confident on the Ice'

Gustafsson playing big role for Capitals: 'I feel confident' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Erik Gustafsson has spent five of his seven NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, but he's never played a game at the United Center as an opponent. His season with Calgary got cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and his stints with Montreal and Philadelphia never resulted in a trip to Chicago because of the one-year division realignment.
