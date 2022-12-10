Read full article on original website
Bears Injury Report: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool DNP
Injury report: Chase Claypool DNP with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields’ illness headlined the Bears injury report on Wednesday, but the team was without another playmaker at practice. Chase Claypool did not participate with a knee injury. Claypool hurt his knee partway through Week...
Joakim Noah, Tom Thibodeau Share Heartwarming Moment Before Bulls-Knicks
Watch: Joakim Noah crashes Thibodeau presser with jokes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It took roughly seven minutes into Tom Thibodeau's pregame press conference Wednesday evening for the former Chicago Bulls coach to crack a smile. The reason had nothing to do with reporters' lines of questioning, which varied...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Out Vs. Knicks With Abdominal Contusion
Ayo Dosunmu out vs. Knicks with abdominal contusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu will miss the Chicago Bulls' home matchup against the New York Knicks Wednesday night with an abdominal contusion, Billy Donovan told reporters pregame. Dosunmu suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's loss...
Bulls Hope Early-Season Adversity Will Pay Off in Long Run
Bulls hope early-season adversity will pay off down line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One night, the culprit is turnovers. Another, fouling too often. Then, there are the whiplash-inducing closing sequences, like Jalen Suggs draining game-winning 3-pointer after two missed free throws, or AJ Griffin tapping in a buzzer beater with less than one second to play.
Reflective Derrick Rose Talks Basketball Mortality, Bulls Years
Reflective Rose talks basketball mortality, Bulls era originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A reflective and upbeat Derrick Rose addressed reporters before Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks, the first of two straight between the teams at the United Center. Rose did so from...
Report: Poles Told Roquan Smith He Planned to Build Around Him
Poles told Roquan he planned to build around him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith didn't see it coming. The once Bears All-Pro linebacker had only heard positive chatter from general manager Ryan Poles about his status, despite thinking the worst. “I thought Poles would ship me out,...
Alex Ovechkin Makes NHL History, Scores 800th Goal Against Blackhawks
Ovechkin makes NHL history, scores 800th goal against Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The thought of anyone sniffing a Wayne Gretzky record seems unthinkable, but Alex Ovechkin is knocking on the door of NHL history. And he made it again on Tuesday. Ovechkin became the third player in...
Roquan Smith Explains the Most Difficult Part About Leaving Bears
Roquan explains hardest part about leaving Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before the trade deadline, the Bears shocked the city of Chicago and Roquan Smith when they traded him to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second- and fifth-round pick. When the All-Pro linebacker landed in...
Justin Fields Misses Bears Practice With Illness
Justin Fields misses Bears practice with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, and he’s officially day-to-day moving forward. “He’s feeling better every single day,” Matt Eberflus said. Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will...
Erik Gustafsson Playing Big Role for Capitals: ‘I Feel Confident on the Ice'
Gustafsson playing big role for Capitals: 'I feel confident' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Erik Gustafsson has spent five of his seven NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, but he's never played a game at the United Center as an opponent. His season with Calgary got cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and his stints with Montreal and Philadelphia never resulted in a trip to Chicago because of the one-year division realignment.
