Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
ringsidenews.com
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
webisjericho.com
Sami Zayn Comments On Wrestling In Jamie Noble’s Final Match (w/Video)
Sunday night saw Jamie Noble return to his home state of West Virginia to wrestle what has been called his final match at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston. He would do this as part of an eight-man tag match where he teamed with Braun Strowman, Butch, and Ridge Holland against The Bloodline members Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. And in what came across as quite a surprise to the fans in attendance, he actually got the pinfall victory over Zayn, which has seen Zayn subsequently take to Twitter and share his thoughts after the match.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Debuts With WWE
With all of the recent moves WWE has been making as of late you never know the company might bring in and recently it was reported that Kylie Rae was at the WWE Performance Center. The former AEW star made her WWE debut during the Main Event tapings on Monday...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes trilogy is 'the only fight I see in my future'
LAS VEGAS – Julianna Pena doesn’t understand why the UFC hasn’t already booked a trilogy bout between her and Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset submission to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes at UFC 269, but Nunes avenged her loss and reclaimed the title in dominant fashion this past July at UFC 277. Now that they’re tied at one a piece, Peña thinks it’s only fair for Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) to return the favor.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Reveals He May Have Been Recruiting WWE Superstar For Several Months
The mystery around Bray Wyatt continues to grow. Alongside his issues with LA Knight, there has been speculation for months that Wyatt could be about to put together a new faction, the Wyatt 6. A number of stars have been linked with the group, while it was reported that Wyatt...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins earn title shots, Bobby Lashley gets fired
WWE brought some big matches to the ring for Monday Night Raw. Among those matches were two to crown No. 1 contenders to major championships. Alexa Bliss kicked off the show in a big way, beating Bayley to earn a spot as the No. 1 contender to Bianca Belair and the Raw women's championship. On the men's side, it was Seth Rollins who outlasted Bobby Lashley, earning a shot at United States champion Austin Theory.
