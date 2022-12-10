Read full article on original website
Mitchell Melons Receives IFB Award (photos)
Doug and Jeanne Mitchell, owners of Mitchell Melons in rural Tampico, were recognized last week as a winner of an Ag in the Classroom Volunteer of the Year Award at the Illinois Farm Bureau Conference in Chicago. Diane Baker, Whiteside County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom Coordinator, along with...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
$450,000 Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station
An Illinois lottery player banked a jackpot worth nearly half a million dollars. The winner bought the Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Meijer Express Gas Station located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42...
Man arrested in Fox Lake after allegedly causing 3 crashes, leading police on pursuit in Round Lake
A man who allegedly tried selling drugs to a random person in Round Lake fled from officers and led them on a pursuit after getting into multiple crashes, prosecutors said. David E. Lepey, 26, of Addison, was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude police, two counts of driving under the influence, two counts of leaving […]
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
wglt.org
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s family’: Wisconsin man travels to Illinois to allegedly murder mother & father-in-law
CRETE, Ill. (WFRV) – The man from Wisconsin accused of attacking his mother and father-in-law in Illinois, possibly over being angry about an ongoing divorce with their daughter, has been identified. According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the man in the incident is identified as 36-year-old Michael Y....
10 injured in I-88 crash involving school bus: Illinois State Police
Two adults and one child on the bus were injured, police said.
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe car crash victim identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
1027superhits.com
Woman dies in crash near Chillicothe
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 4:15 p.m. to E. Hart Lane, near N. Benedict Street. Sheriff Chris Watkins said the 44-year old woman was ejected from her vehicle, which...
1027superhits.com
UPDATE: Woman wanted for Woodford County Attempted Murder
EUREKA, Ill. – More details are being released about a case in Woodford County where a woman is wanted for Attempted Murder. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kappa Men’s Club.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man missing; police seek help
At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Fire Crews Respond to Animal Pen Fire That Spreads to the House
On Tuesday, December 13 at 10:34, the Dixon City Fire Department was dispatched to 712 Madison Avenue for a report of an animal pen on fire in the backyard. While responding, crews learned that the fire had spread to the house. Crews arrived on scene to find the rear of the house, surrounding fence and a pigpen on fire. The fire was brought under control and companies remained on scene overhauling the structure until 12:07.
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges
Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.
Mobile food pantry on 12/13
You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.
wildcatchronicle.org
West Chicago home to 400-year-old oak tree
In 2022, an old oak tree celebrated what may have been its four-hundredth birthday in West Chicago. Whether the tree on Woodland Ave. is actually 400 years old has not been fully determined, but experts do believe the oak is more than 300 years old. The tree has stood in West Chicago since the 1650s-1680s, and while most oak trees in the area are slowly perishing, this one remains healthier than ever thanks to the neighborhood that surrounds it. The owner, Bob Cago, not only takes care of the tree, but also called upon the Conservation Foundation to look in on the oak.
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
Suburban high school students plan walkout after circulation of videos showing student with special needs being bullied
ELMHURST, Ill. — Students at York Community High School are planning a walkout Friday after videos circulated on social media of a student with special needs being bullied by teenagers in a school bathroom. The school said it dealt with the matter accordingly, but some parents and students said they feel the school should have […]
