Pocatello, ID

Mountain lion spotted in Pocatello

By Travis Richards
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A mountain lion has been spotted near Elmore St. in Pocatello early Saturday morning. Police are asking residents near the area to take caution and stay alert.

If anyone near the area notices the mountain lion, contact the Pocatello Police Department immediately at (208)234-6100. Do not approach the animal, and keep a close eye on small kids and pets.

The animal was spotted on ring cameras in the 2000 block of Elmore St. at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.



