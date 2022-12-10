ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Residents evacuated in State Street fire

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YbCJ_0jeK7nIT00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A building caught fire earlier in the day on December 10 leaving some residents displaced and others without power. The Schenectady fire department and officials are still investigating what started the fire.

Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident

A billowing smoke cloud made for a spectacle on 1901 State Street in Schenectady Saturday at around 10:30 a.m. Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno explains upon their arrival there was heavy smoke and heavy flames. Mareno reports the building that caught fire was a bike shop with apartments above. Firefighters immediately cleared the apartments making sure everyone was out and safe. Mareno thankfully reports no injuries.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KbCLe_0jeK7nIT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GAjL_0jeK7nIT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEsvX_0jeK7nIT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c87ei_0jeK7nIT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32898T_0jeK7nIT00

Residents and business owners in the area also expressed having lost power. Residents of the apartments above the bike shop are displaced at the moment while Schenectday fire investigates what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Schenectady apartments torn down after fire

An apartment building that caught fire in Schenectady on Tuesday morning was torn down later in the day. Emergency crews were called to the building in the area of 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza around 4 a.m. Flames quickly spread from the second floor to the roof. There were four apartments...
SCHENECTADY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident

On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, December 14

The attorney for a woman hurt during an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs says he plans to file a lawsuit against the city. And developing this morning, an Adirondack Thunder forward is stepping away from the team, after he was accused of sexual assault. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Police hold Coffee with a Cop at Stewart’s Shops

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police held Coffee with a Cop at the Stewart’s Shops on Van Vranken Ave in Schenectady. The outreach effort helps police connect with members of different communities throughout the city, understanding their concerns. Sgt. Nick Mannix said it’s also a way for the police to reach out to people who […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Search scaled back for missing Schenectady teen

Samantha Humphrey, 14, from Schenectady is still missing. As the days go on, the search is scaling back. NewsChannel 13 checked on the search Monday. We learned one volunteer boat was out on the Mohawk River. There’s been no sign of Samantha since November 25, after meeting with her ex-boyfriend...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Voice

Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business

A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region. Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.
COXSACKIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy