ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

South Trade St reopened in Matthews following gas leak, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17DhWo_0jeK7Si600

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A natural gas leak causing traffic issues in Matthews was cleared Saturday evening.

The Matthews Police Department said a leak near South Trade Street and Fullwood Lane closed that area of the road Saturday morning and told drivers to expect delays. Police said the best alternate routes were on Highway 51 or East John St.

The freshly reopened road was closed to drivers for almost 12 hours causing large delays.

Crews will be returning next week to finish final maintenance on the road.

(WATCH BELOW: Large gas leak shuts down busy Cornelius road; many report ‘roaring’ sound)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InUNk_0jeK7Si600

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

These Mooresville railroad crossings are on the chopping block

MOORESVILLE – Planned road additions on the town’s south side creating new east-west traffic routes and serving anticipated residential and commercial development will require the elimination of some long-existing railroad crossings. The proposed roads will require new crossings of Norfolk Southern Railway tracks, and Norfolk Southern policies stipulate...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Large traffic sign falls onto I-77, all lanes now reopened

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - All southbound lanes have reopened after an I-77 overhead traffic sign fell onto the highway. An exit sign on I-77 south at Exit 90 between the North Carolina state line and Carowinds Blvd in Fort Mill, fell around 1 p.m. Tuesday, causing significant traffic and delays.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Wingate police looking for bank robbery suspect

WINGATE, N.C. — Police in Wingate are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a bank near Wingate University on Wednesday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Wingate University went into lockdown as a precaution while police were looking for the bank robber Wednesday, the school confirmed to Channel 9. The university said police asked the school to go on lockdown after the robbery was reported. That lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m.
WINGATE, NC
qcnews.com

Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near Carowinds Boulevard

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. The two right lanes of I-77 South on the South Carolina side of the Carolinas border were closed around 12 p.m., Dec. 13, near Exit 90 at Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC-TV

Former CMPD officer found guilty of death by vehicle after hitting, killing man

CHARLOTTE — Jurors have convicted a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding while on his way to a call when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police. Investigators said Short, 28, was drunk at the time but was walking in a crosswalk.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
CONOVER, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy