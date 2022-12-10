South Trade St reopened in Matthews following gas leak, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A natural gas leak causing traffic issues in Matthews was cleared Saturday evening.

The Matthews Police Department said a leak near South Trade Street and Fullwood Lane closed that area of the road Saturday morning and told drivers to expect delays. Police said the best alternate routes were on Highway 51 or East John St.

The freshly reopened road was closed to drivers for almost 12 hours causing large delays.

Crews will be returning next week to finish final maintenance on the road.

