Louisville vs. Western Kentucky prediction: Cardinals will stay lost Wednesday
It’s hard to imagine a worse stretch for the Louisville men’s basketball team, which has lost its first nine games of the season on the heels of its worst campaign in 21 years. It could get even more dire on Wednesday in a dangerous spot against visiting Western Kentucky. In just about any other season, this matchup would profile as a blowout in the Cardinals’ favor. This team, though, isn’t up for the challenge. It opened the season with three straight losses against non-major schools before losing its next six games by an average of 25.2 points per game, with none...
Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson will be back on campus this weekend
Last weekend, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson led the Braves to a State and National Championship. This weekend, he’ll be back on the Cardinals campus for an official visit. Clarkson has been to Louisville several times and already took one official visit. NCAA...
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) - Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. - Last Meeting: Western Kentucky won 82-72 on Dec. 21, 2021 (E.A. Diddle Area - Bowling Green, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike...
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Ryan Walters Reaction
First and foremost, Ryan Walters is the head coach at Purdue. Your feelings about Ryan Walters being the head coach isn’t going to change that fact. As Purdue fans, we are left with two options. We can throw our support behind our new, young head coach, and provide him with every opportunity to thrive, or we can sulk, complain, pull our support, and create a self fulfilling prophecy of failure. I’m firmly in the “support the coach until it’s proven that support isn’t warranted” camp, because my track record on predicting the future isn’t great.
Ryan Walters named Purdue’s new head football coach
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The search for Purdue’s head football coach is over. The university announced Ryan Walters as the man replacing Jeff Brohm, who announced his departure last week. Walters will be leaving his defensive coordinator role at Illinois where during his latest season, “the Illini posted an 8-4 record, with five wins holding […]
hammerandrails.com
Hagen going to Louisville
Not surprised by this news. Hope we get our coach soon, feels like it’s been a lot longer than a week since this started. I think Mike Bobinski will get this right. Just hoping it will happen soon. Shout out to the basketball team, #1 again!!!. Hammer down! Boiler...
hammerandrails.com
Carousel of Coaching | Purdue Football Coaching Search | Assistant Coaches
Before we get started we want to make one thing very, very clear. Like, as transparent as we possible can be: THIS IS NOT A LIST OF CANDIDATES PURDUE AD MIKE BOBINSKI IS USING TO FIND THE NEW HEAD COACH. This is just who we believe Purdue would be smart to contact and would make a great hire for the football program. Some of these choices are realistic and others seem to be a shot in the dark. Either way, these are the guys that would have a lot of success at Purdue if given the chance. With that being said, let’s get into it!
College Football News
Cincinnati vs Louisville Wasabi Fenway Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Cincinnati vs Louisville prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Saturday, December 17, 2022. Cincinnati vs Louisville Wasabi Fenway Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Cincinnati vs Louisville How To Watch. Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Game Time: 11:00 am ET. Venue: Fenway Park,...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I just realized I did not share my AP college basketball Top 25 ballot last week. Scott Satterfield’s trip North on I-71 flipped the conversation to something else. Can’t let that happen two weeks in a row. 1. Purdue (10-0) — The Boilermakers...
Louisville DB Rayquan Adkins confirms weekend visit to Louisville
Add Miami Northwestern defensive back Rayquan Adkins to the list of official visitors this weekend at the University of Louisville. Adkins, who committed to U of L back in March, confirmed via his social media on Monday night that he will make an official this weekend and spend some time with new U of L coach Jeff Brohm and the new staff.
wdrb.com
UofL Health doctors to travel with football team for bowl game in Boston
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football players, coaches and fans aren't the only ones who are bowl bound to Boston. Four UofL Health doctors are also going to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl with the team. Two doctors left with the student athletes Tuesday, while the other two will join the team on Friday.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
Louisville woman wins $175,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
A Louisville woman has won $175,000 after scratching off a Kentucky Lottery "Hit The Jackpot" ticket she received at a company holiday party.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
progressivegrocer.com
Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky
Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
lanereport.com
Publix announces fourth Kentucky location
— Publix Super Markets announced it had acquired the property for a fourth store in Kentucky. The store will be Publix’s third in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
