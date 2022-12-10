ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"

Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
Golf.com

Rules Guy: If a woman plays from the back tees in a match, how should stroke allocations be determined?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. A female, I recently played a round in a match-play event against a male. Due to the course rating and so on, I was moved back a tee box. I know that the course rating adjusts my course handicap based on tee box and gender, but how should the order of pops be allocated? Typically, the hole difficulty is listed at the bottom of the card with the forward tee (aka “ladies’ tees”), but now I’m playing the tees at the top of the scorecard where the “men’s tees” are located. What’s the ruling? As it happened, this made the difference between tying the match or losing by 2 holes.
Golf.com

‘Why go on?’ Tiger Woods should have retired, says longtime rival

The Open Championship returned to his favorite course, where he had won the event twice. He worked so hard just to play. The moment was right for Tiger Woods to say goodbye to competitive golf. At least that’s what Woods former rival Colin Montgomerie told the UK golf site Bunkered....
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: What Ozzie Smith focuses on when he watches golf

GOLF's Subpar: What Ozzie Smith focuses on when he watches golf
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods fires warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas after losing match

Tiger Woods has fired a warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on social media after reacting to his latest Match loss alongside World No.1 Rory McIlroy. Woods and McIlroy were comfortably taken down 3&2 in The Match, which benefitted Huricane Ian Relief. You can watch Tiger's best highlights from...
Golf.com

2022 PNC Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are back for the 2022 PNC Championship, and it all gets started on Friday in Orlando, Fla. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. PNC Championship preview. This year’s PNC Championship will mark the third-straight appearance by Tiger and Charlie...
Golf.com

John Daly’s belly flop, Tiger’s wholesome moments, pros share Spotify secrets | Rogers Report

Hello, everyone, and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report! This week we’re coming to you from the Sunshine State, where I’m exploring every corner of Tour pro hotspot Jupiter, Fla., (read: sitting at the desk in my room at the Courtyard Marriott) before heading to Orlando for the PNC Championship. Now it’s time to take a break from beginning my Christmas shopping and fixating on this character from Wednesday‘s resemblance to Joaquin Niemann to fill you in on what’s happened this week.
GolfWRX

Tour pro’s shock retirement announcement!

In news that sent shockwaves throughout the golf world, Mackenzie Hughes has announced his retirement…. …from fantasy football. The tweet seemed to have tricked plenty of Twitter users who initially thought the Canadian was retiring from professional golf. Considering the regular season of Fantasy Football came to an end last...
Golf.com

LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule: Here’s what we know so far

LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule is taking shape. The Saudi-backed PGA Tour rivals announced three more venues for its 2023 schedule Wednesday, solidifying half of the league’s 14-event second-season schedule. Arizona’s The Gallery Golf Club, Oklahoma’s Cedar Ridge Golf Club and West Virginia’s The Greenbrier Resort are the first...
Golf.com

This handy phone caddy is on sale now (and perfect for riders)

The Desert Fox phone caddy is one of those why-didn’t-I-think-of-that gadgets you’ll love to have every round if you’re a rider. It connects to your golf cart to hold your phone in an easy-to-view place and is the perfect gift for the golfer who loves to keep track on their round on their phone. For a limited time, it’s just $20 — an accessible price for a last-minute gift for yourself or a golfer in your life.
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: How Ozzie Smith fell in love with the game of golf

GOLF's Subpar: How Ozzie Smith fell in love with the game of golf
Golf.com

6 things I learned about lag putting from Gary Player

I pretty much gave up all hope on ever becoming a good putter sometime in 2021. I could go a few consecutive holes per round without any big mistakes, but once the wheels fell off it was game over. To know me is to know that I’m a three-putter, and...
Golf Digest

The guilty pleasure of tracking Tiger Woods' private plane

The biggest news of March 29, 2022, at least in the golf world, came because of a website that tracks the flights of private aircraft. Thanks to ADS-B Exchange (tagline: "serving the flight tracking enthusiast"), it's possible to know where your favorite celebrities, athletes and titans of industry are flying at any time, provided you know the appropriate call signs. And it should come as no surprise that in our little corner of the golf universe, there’s a general knowledge of the call sign for the private airplane owned by Tiger Woods (the registration number most commonly believed to be Tiger’s ends, not so remarkably, with at TW). That's why, long before the five-time Masters winner landed in Augusta, Ga., that day, it was an almost certain fact on golf Twitter that Tiger was in his Gulfstream G5, on his way for a practice round at Augusta National:
