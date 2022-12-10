Read full article on original website
The Flagship: Bowl practices underway for Texas, what to make of Chris Beard
Texas football has begun bowl practices as the Longhorns make their way towards the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl game against No. 12 Washington. On the mid-week episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes discuss the latest on bowl preparations, including how the potential opt-outs by key starters could impact the Longhorns chances against the Huskies.
The untold story of Mike Leach's 'lost' OU play script that fooled Texas
In 1999, the Sooners' offensive coordinator left a play sheet on the field to be discovered by the Longhorns, causing "pandemonium" and nearly engineering an upset.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Top commit QB Arch Manning says ‘we can build something special’ at Texas
The Texas Longhorns’ room will look a little different this offseason, as Hudson Card has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and incoming freshman Arch Manning will enroll early in spring. Manning is seemingly gung-ho for his first semester in Austin. “I really enjoyed Austin as a city itself,” Manning...
Ex-Texas Tech Coach, Longhorns Rival Mike Leach Dead at 61
Legendary head coach Mike Leach passes away at age 61.
Why Keeping Brennan Marion Is Crucial For Texas In 2023
Will the return of Brennan Marion help Texas keep Xavier Worthy for 2023?
3 Texas football commits Houston is trying to flip before signing day
There look to be some troubles brewing among some blue-chip commitments in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class as we get closer to the start of the Early Signing Period (which begins on Dec. 21). Texas saw a handful of commits to its 2023 recruiting class take recent visits to see the Houston Cougars.
Texas football visiting 5-Star Anthony Hill in-home before decision date
Big news arrived on the trail for the most important remaining target for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. The elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies commit Anthony Hill Jr. looks to now have a decision date in mind and a loose idea of how the visit schedule will play out before he announces.
Texas Head Basketball Coach Facing Major Controversy Ahead of Pivotal Matchup Against The Ragin’ Cajuns
The Longhorns of Texas are currently rolling in the world of college basketball as they are off their best start in recent years with a 6-1 record. Texas is also ranked number 2 in the latest top 25 AP poll. The Ragin Cajuns are set to have a date with the Longhorns on December 21st.
Five Texas commits set to play for state championships this week
We've reached state championship week in Texas. After a grueling 15 games, 24 teams will play for state titles across 6 classes broken into two divisions per class. Five Texas commits will be on the field this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington hoping to end their season with a ring.
Texas suspends Chris Beard, Rodney Terry to serve as acting coach
Beard was arrested on a domestic violence charge early Monday.
REPORT: Texas Head Coach Chris Beard Arrested
According to Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman, University of Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning. In a separate report by FOX Sports, officials from the Travis County Sheriff's Office stated that Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded.
Former TTU coach Chris Beard suspended, no pay, from UT
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended without pay after he was arrested early Monday morning. Associate head coach Rodney Terry will be the acting head coach. “The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously. Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard […]
Texas coach arrested on shocking charge
Law enforcement in Austin, Texas arrested Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard overnight. The Texas head coach faces a charge of assault on a family member after the incident. Austin police confirmed Beard’s arrest early Monday morning. Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter in Austin, tweeted the news of Beard’s arrest. Plohetski said, “University of Texas Read more... The post Texas coach arrested on shocking charge appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tigerdroppings.com
Mugshot Of Texas Coach Chris Beard Released
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning by Austin Police and is facing a charge of Assault by Strangulation/Suffocation - Family Violence, a third degree felony. Later in the day his mugshot was released... (The Spun)
WATCH: Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Speaks with Travis County Judge After Arrest
Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard met with a Travis County judge following his arrest on Monday.
University of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard suspended without pay following arrest
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas men's head basketball coach has been suspended from his position following his arrest for assault on a family member early Monday morning. According to Travis County judicial records, Christopher (Chris) Michael Beard, 49, was taken into custody around 4:20 a.m. for assault...
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
Diners rank 2 Austin, 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
OpenTable reports they've analyzed over 13 million reviews from restaurants across the U.S. by verified diners, and the results showcase a selection of spots across America that leave a lasting impression.
Study: This brewery is the coolest brewery in Texas
If you are looking for a fun place to hang out with friends on a weekend night, look no further than the brewery
