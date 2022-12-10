ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

247Sports

The Flagship: Bowl practices underway for Texas, what to make of Chris Beard

Texas football has begun bowl practices as the Longhorns make their way towards the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl game against No. 12 Washington. On the mid-week episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes discuss the latest on bowl preparations, including how the potential opt-outs by key starters could impact the Longhorns chances against the Huskies.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football visiting 5-Star Anthony Hill in-home before decision date

Big news arrived on the trail for the most important remaining target for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. The elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies commit Anthony Hill Jr. looks to now have a decision date in mind and a loose idea of how the visit schedule will play out before he announces.
AUSTIN, TX
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: Texas Head Coach Chris Beard Arrested

According to Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman, University of Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning. In a separate report by FOX Sports, officials from the Travis County Sheriff's Office stated that Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded.
AUSTIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Former TTU coach Chris Beard suspended, no pay, from UT

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended without pay after he was arrested early Monday morning. Associate head coach Rodney Terry will be the acting head coach. “The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously. Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard […]
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Texas coach arrested on shocking charge

Law enforcement in Austin, Texas arrested Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard overnight. The Texas head coach faces a charge of assault on a family member after the incident. Austin police confirmed Beard’s arrest early Monday morning. Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter in Austin, tweeted the news of Beard’s arrest. Plohetski said, “University of Texas Read more... The post Texas coach arrested on shocking charge appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Mugshot Of Texas Coach Chris Beard Released

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning by Austin Police and is facing a charge of Assault by Strangulation/Suffocation - Family Violence, a third degree felony. Later in the day his mugshot was released... (The Spun)
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
