Martin, LA

FNF Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week: Brother Martin’s Torey Lambert

By Richie Mills
WGNO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — In Brother Martin’s 55-24 semi-final win over Carencro, running back Torey Lambert was best.

The Crusaders ran 29 offensive plays.

Lambert carried the ball 24 times for 283 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“The game plan was to wear down their players. Most of their athletes play on both sides of the ball, like Ceaser the quarterback, he’s a pretty good player. I mean we just took advantage of it, and made the most of our plays. Again, 29 plays total. Carried it 24 times, mostly, but that’s what we had to do,” says Brother Martin senior running back Torey Lambert.

Torey Lambert has been special during Brother Martin’s run to the dome, with 954 yards and 12 touchdowns in their four playoff victories.

“It’s a team effort, but he’s able to capitalize and he’s done a great job in preparation of holding true to how we run our offense.  He’s great with reading his landmarks. He’s great at making reads. He’s great at being patient to the hole. He’s got great vision and then finishing the runs, putting his foot in the ground and getting vertical. Throughout the playoffs and especially last week he’s been outstanding in those phases of being a running back,” says Brother Martin head football coach Mark Bonis.

Brother Martin’s Torey Lambert, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

