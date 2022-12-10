VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Bank a Million
05-16-18-27-30-31, Bonus: 38
(five, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one; Bonus: thirty-eight)
Cash 5
12-13-21-22-32
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000
Cash4Life
05-14-21-31-50, Cash Ball: 1
(five, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, fifty; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-5-5, FB: 6
(five, five, five; FB: six)
Pick 3 Night
0-0-1, FB: 7
(zero, zero, one; FB: seven)
Pick 4 Day
6-9-6-1, FB: 4
(six, nine, six, one; FB: four)
Pick 4 Night
6-4-0-0, FB: 2
(six, four, zero, zero; FB: two)
Powerball
09-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
Comments / 0