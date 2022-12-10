Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
6-9-6-1, FB: 4
(six, nine, six, one; FB: four)
