Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:
8-1-0-2, WB: 8
(eight, one, zero, two; WB: eight)
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:
8-1-0-2, WB: 8
(eight, one, zero, two; WB: eight)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0