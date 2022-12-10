CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
13-21-22-29-33
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Lucky For Life
02-16-30-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Play3 Day
6-2-6, WB: 1
(six, two, six; WB: one)
Play3 Night
4-3-6, WB:
(four, three, six; WB: zero)
Play4 Day
8-1-0-2, WB: 8
(eight, one, zero, two; WB: eight)
Play4 Night
2-8-1-5, WB: 8
(two, eight, one, five; WB: eight)
Powerball
09-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
