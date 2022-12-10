DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
02-17-29-31-43, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2
(two, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-three; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,890,000
Lucky For Life
02-16-30-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Play 3 Day
8-1-3
(eight, one, three)
Play 3 Night
1-9-3
(one, nine, three)
Play 4 Day
9-7-0-1
(nine, seven, zero, one)
Play 4 Night
2-3-6-6
(two, three, six, six)
Powerball
09-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
