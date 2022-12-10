ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

DE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

02-17-29-31-43, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(two, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-three; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,890,000

Lucky For Life

02-16-30-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9

(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Play 3 Day

8-1-3

(eight, one, three)

Play 3 Night

1-9-3

(one, nine, three)

Play 4 Day

9-7-0-1

(nine, seven, zero, one)

Play 4 Night

2-3-6-6

(two, three, six, six)

Powerball

09-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state. Gov. Justice Jim Justice said Wednesday that the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will enable customers to conduct all vehicle title and registration transactions remotely, reducing long processing times while reducing costs and errors.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Newly Founded Chestnut Hill Press Announces Books on Literature, Art and Music

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Chestnut Hill Press, a new Philadelphia-based publisher, has announced six titles on their first list. “Our focus is global literature, music and art, we are proud of our books in each category,” says James Miller, Chief Editor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005417/en/ Newly founded Chestnut Hill Press announces books on literature, art and music (Graphic: Business Wire)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
BAKER, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy