Ohio State

Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
Ohio bill would change hours for teenage workers on school nights

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lawmakers consider changing the rules on how late teen workers can stay on the job on a school night. Current Ohio law blocks kids under 16 from working past 7 p.m. A bill now moving its way through the statehouse would move that back to 9 p.m....
Ohio college students work as substitute teachers in local districts

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Local college students are helping combat substitute teacher shortages by working in Ohio schools on days they do not have class. In the state of Ohio, you are no longer required to have a bachelor’s degree to get a substitute teaching license. When it comes...
87-year-old driver killed in Green Township crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - An 87-year-old driver is dead after police say she pulled out in front of another vehicle in Green Township. According to the police report, Patricia Payne turned left onto Cheviot Road at Tallahassee Drive on Friday, Dec. 9. She failed to yield and another vehicle hit the driver's side of her car.
Future of homebuilding: Construction of largest 3D-printed neighborhood underway

LOS ANGELES (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Building a home can be expensive and time-consuming, but some construction companies are now using technology to build homes faster and with less environmental impact. With the hum of a robotic printer, a groundbreaking approach to home building is underway just outside of Austin, Texas....
