WKRC
Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
WKRC
Ohio bill would change hours for teenage workers on school nights
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lawmakers consider changing the rules on how late teen workers can stay on the job on a school night. Current Ohio law blocks kids under 16 from working past 7 p.m. A bill now moving its way through the statehouse would move that back to 9 p.m....
WKRC
Ohio college students work as substitute teachers in local districts
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Local college students are helping combat substitute teacher shortages by working in Ohio schools on days they do not have class. In the state of Ohio, you are no longer required to have a bachelor’s degree to get a substitute teaching license. When it comes...
WKRC
87-year-old driver killed in Green Township crash
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - An 87-year-old driver is dead after police say she pulled out in front of another vehicle in Green Township. According to the police report, Patricia Payne turned left onto Cheviot Road at Tallahassee Drive on Friday, Dec. 9. She failed to yield and another vehicle hit the driver's side of her car.
WKRC
Ohio's State Board of Education rejects expansion of Title IX to include LGBTQ+ students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) – The Ohio Board of Education members voted to reject federal protections for LGBTQ students on Tuesday. This move opposes President Biden's amendment to Title XI designed to protect these students from discrimination. The board voted 10-7 to pass with one member declining to vote. The...
WKRC
Father charged with abusing, killing his baby daughter in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Texas man is accused of allegedly abusing and murdering his baby daughter in Butler County. A grand jury indicted John Powers this week. Powers abused the child from April 3 through May 10, according to court papers. On May 10, he reportedly caused the...
WKRC
Future of homebuilding: Construction of largest 3D-printed neighborhood underway
LOS ANGELES (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Building a home can be expensive and time-consuming, but some construction companies are now using technology to build homes faster and with less environmental impact. With the hum of a robotic printer, a groundbreaking approach to home building is underway just outside of Austin, Texas....
WKRC
Police: Woman fatally shoots 2 Mississippi officers; shooter also dead
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (TND) — Two police officers were shot and killed by an unidentified woman early Wednesday when they responded to a call at a motel, according to authorities. The woman killed herself after shooting officers from the Bay St. Louis Police Department at a Motel 6...
WKRC
3 dead in Louisiana as 'violent' US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021's Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
WKRC
Finneytown native releases first rap album after years in the music business
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A rapper who's making a name for himself on a national stage grew up in Finneytown. Santino is releasing his first album later this month but you've likely already heard his music on TV.
WKRC
Survey: Those most at risk for flu and COVID-19 are not up to date with vaccinations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's Health Collaborative is warning us that flu and COVID-19 hospitalizations have surged more than 70 percent in the past three weeks. The CDC now reports nationwide, cases are up at least 30 percent since Thanksgiving. Some hospitals and healthcare systems are going back to mandatory masking...
