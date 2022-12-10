Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
7 charged, including 2 US residents, in scheme to smuggle sniper ammo to Russia
The group included alleged co-conspirators in New Hampshire and New Jersey.
Russian rouble recovers from five-month low against dollar
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared losses after tumbling to its weakest against the U.S. dollar in more than five months on Thursday on fresh pressure from the West's price cap on Russia's oil exports.
China's COVID spike not due to lifting of restrictions - WHO director
GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections were exploding in China well before the government's decision to abandon its strict "zero-COVID" policy, a World Health Organization director said on Wednesday, quashing suggestions that the sudden reversal caused a spike in cases.
Heavy shelling in Russian-controlled Ukraine as Christmas truce ruled out
DONETSK, Russia-controlled Ukraine, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces staged their heaviest shelling attack in years in the country's Russian-controlled east on Thursday, Moscow-installed officials said, as both sides ruled out a Christmas truce in the nearly 10-month-old war.
kalkinemedia.com
Negotiators getting 'close' to deal on year-long U.S. government funding bill, McConnell says
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers trying to hammer out a deal on a year-long government funding bill are getting "close," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. As Congress rushes to resolve their differences over the longer-term spending bill, top Democrats said on Tuesday they planned to...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks pressured by hawkish Fed tilt
Materials weakest S&P 500 sector; healthcare biggest gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS PRESSURED BY HAWKISH FED TILT (1423 EDT/1823 GMT) U.S. stocks are under pressure after the Federal Reserve...
Irish soldier killed on U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
DUBLIN (Reuters) -An Irish soldier was shot and killed on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and a second was in a critical condition after a “hostile” crowd surrounded their armoured vehicle, Ireland’s defence minister said on Thursday.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. charges FTX founder with fraud, illegal campaign contributions
NASSAU, Bahamas/NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday accused Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of crypto currency exchange FTX, of fraud and violating campaign finance laws by misappropriating his customers' funds, saying the investigation is ongoing and "moving very quickly." U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in New York said...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, U.S. to unveil charges
(Adds statement from Bahamas police, background about Bankman-Fried, link to Binance story) Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy last month, was arrested on Monday in The Bahamas after being criminally charged by U.S. prosecutors.
kalkinemedia.com
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraud, denied bail
NASSAU, Bahamas/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday accused Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto currency exchange FTX, of fraud and violating campaign finance laws and a judge in the Bahamas denied him bail, sending him to a local correctional facility instead. The former FTX CEO, who was arrested...
kalkinemedia.com
Burning through ammo, Russia using 40-year-old rounds, U.S. official says
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. "They have drawn from its aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-London stocks echo Wall St cheer on cooling U.S. inflation
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Dec 13 (Reuters) - London's main stock indices closed higher on Tuesday, tracking an upbeat mood on Wall Street as signs of cooling U.S. inflation spurred hopes of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-The bulls return to emerging markets
Main U.S. indexes gain: DJI up ~0.5%; FOMC statement 2 PM EST. Industrials lead S&P 500 sector gainers; materials sole loser. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. THE BULLS RETURN TO EMERGING MARKETS...
Comments / 0