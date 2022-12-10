(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report consumer price index (CPI) likely rose 0.3% in November, after rising 0.4% in the previous month. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI likely rose 0.3% in November. In the 12 months through November, the CPI likely increased 7.3% after a 7.7% rise on the same basis in October. For the same duration, the core CPI is expected to have risen 6.1%, after increasing 6.3% in October. The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates in Washington, D.C. A panel of external advisers to the U.S. FDA are expected to meet to decide whether to recommend approval of Cytokinetics Inc's heart drug, Omecamtiv mecarbil, aimed at reducing the risk of heart-related death or need for hospitalization and other urgent care. Brazil's IBGE is set to report the country's services activity data for October. Services activity likely rose 1.0% in October, and is expected to rise 9.6% when compared with the same month a year ago. (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO