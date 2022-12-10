Read full article on original website
ADVISORY- Incorrectly tagged alert to Arabian Pipes Co withdrawn
Dec 12 (Reuters) - An alert from a media report that Aramco is in talks with investors on $110 billion gas project is withdrawn as it was incorrectly tagged to Arabian Pipes Co SJSC , an unrelated company. For the correct alert, click . STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME: [12:00:28]. Disclaimer. The...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
World Cup security guard dies after 'fall' while on duty at the Lusail Stadium
A Kenyan security guard who reportedly fell while on duty at Qatar's Lusail Stadium has died in hospital, his family and officials have confirmed to CNN.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
BRIEF-Nexion Group Announces Its 1:1 Rights Issue Plan Plus Free Attaching Option
* ANNOUNCE ITS 1:1 RIGHTS ISSUE PLUS FREE ATTACHING OPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Bankman-Fried seeks $250,000 bail from Bahamas judge
NASSAU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer on Tuesday asked a magistrate judge in The Bahamas to release the one-time crypto magnate on $250,000 bail. (Reporting by Jared Higgs in Nassau) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
BRIEF-Daewoo Shipbuilding Agrees With Posco To Develop New Shipbuilding Material
* DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING: AGREES WITH POSCO TO DEVELOP NEW SHIPBUILDING MATERIAL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
China's COVID spike not due to lifting of restrictions - WHO director
GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections were exploding in China well before the government's decision to abandon its strict "zero-COVID" policy, a World Health Organization director said on Wednesday, quashing suggestions that the sudden reversal caused a spike in cases.
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available to all U.S. households...
BRIEF-Vifor Pharma Says Remaining Publicly Held Registered Shares Cancelled
* CANCELLATION OF REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF VIFOR PHARMA AG. * VIFOR PHARMA AG - COMMERCIAL COURT ST. GALLEN HAS CANCELLED (KRAFTLOS ERKLÄRT) ALL REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF VIFOR WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.01 EACH. * VIFOR PHARMA AG - AS A RESULT...
Heavy shelling in Russian-controlled Ukraine as Christmas truce ruled out
DONETSK, Russia-controlled Ukraine, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces staged their heaviest shelling attack in years in the country's Russian-controlled east on Thursday, Moscow-installed officials said, as both sides ruled out a Christmas truce in the nearly 10-month-old war.
7 charged, including 2 US residents, in scheme to smuggle sniper ammo to Russia
The group included alleged co-conspirators in New Hampshire and New Jersey.
Russian rouble recovers from five-month low against dollar
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared losses after tumbling to its weakest against the U.S. dollar in more than five months on Thursday on fresh pressure from the West's price cap on Russia's oil exports.
Indonesia's GoTo to sell $96 million stake in retailer Alfamart
(Reuters) - Indonesia's PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia said on Wednesday it will sell its stake in local retailer PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, or Alfamart, worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($96.03 million), days after the tech firm announced strategy to focus on accelerating profitability. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing...
J.P.Morgan raises China's 2023 growth forecast
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Analysts at J.P.Morgan on Thursday raised their 2023 growth forecast for China's gross domestic product by 30 basis points to 4.3% as the world's second largest economy reopens from tight COVID restrictions.
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 13
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report consumer price index (CPI) likely rose 0.3% in November, after rising 0.4% in the previous month. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI likely rose 0.3% in November. In the 12 months through November, the CPI likely increased 7.3% after a 7.7% rise on the same basis in October. For the same duration, the core CPI is expected to have risen 6.1%, after increasing 6.3% in October. The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates in Washington, D.C. A panel of external advisers to the U.S. FDA are expected to meet to decide whether to recommend approval of Cytokinetics Inc's heart drug, Omecamtiv mecarbil, aimed at reducing the risk of heart-related death or need for hospitalization and other urgent care. Brazil's IBGE is set to report the country's services activity data for October. Services activity likely rose 1.0% in October, and is expected to rise 9.6% when compared with the same month a year ago. (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
AP Top Financial News at 4:54 p.m. EST
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors. New FTX CEO says lax oversight, bad decisions caused failure. Wall Street closes higher after inflation cooled in November. Inflation is slowing, but still high. What you need to know. US...
UPDATE 2-Crypto firm Binance says deposits returning after heavy withdrawals
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The head of major crypto exchange Binance said on Wednesday deposits were returning, a day after it saw heavy outflows of cryptocurrencies and halted some stablecoin withdrawals. On Tuesday, blockchain data firm Nansen said Binance saw withdrawals of $1.9 billion in 24 hours, the largest...
