Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
What BLACKPINK's Jennie Wore to the Jacquemus 'Le Raphia' SS23 Show
BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim recently attended the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2023 show, which took place in Le Bourget, France, just outside of Paris. Dressed in a monochromatic cream look, K-pop star wore an oversized off-white jacket on top of a ruffled mini dress with neck detail, paired with a fluffy white Jacquemus bag and complete with sandals in the same subtle hue. Finishing off the effortless look, Kim styled her hair in delicate, beachy waves and added a cute bowtie clip. Kim was the only BLACKPINK member in attendance at the show, but the singer joined a pretty star-studded lineup of celebrities, models and artists.
Hypebae
Pamela Anderson Attends Jacquemus SS23 Show in Le Bourget
Style icon Pamela Anderson was one of the many celebrities who attended Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer 2023 showcase in Paris. Wearing a full Jacquemus look, Anderson arrived in a white halter-neck dress which featured a thigh-high split, accessorized with a single sheer glove and a white pair of leather sandals. The star’s standout accessory, however, was an oversized straw hat complete with delicate cream fringing to complement her dress. It appears that fringing was one of the core themes of this season’s show, with guests subjected to hay falling from the ceiling throughout.
Hypebae
Tommy Hilfiger Welcomes the Lunar New Year With a Special Miffy Collaboration
Tommy Hilfiger is welcoming the fast-approaching Lunar New Year — the Year of the Rabbit — with an exclusive drop in collaboration with pop culture’s most beloved bunny, Miffy. The American label has remixed its classic prep style with the Dutch cartoon’s joyful and vibrant character.
Hypebae
Heaven by Marc Jacobs' Latest Drop Is a Collab With Wong Kar-Wai
Heaven by Marc Jacobs, the line helmed by Ava Nirui, has launched its latest collection of ready-to-wear garments and accessories. This isn’t your usual drop, however, as it’s a collaboration with the iconic Hong Kong film director Wong Kar-Wai. Comprised of dresses, tops, skirts and jewelry, the collection...
Hypebae
VanMoof Creates Promotional S3 E-bikes To Celebrate LOEWE's Amsterdam Flagship Store
In honor of the opening of LOEWE‘s Amsterdam flagship store, VanMoof has created promotional bikes for the city that loves cycling. The beloved S3 model has been reimagined in uber-saturated hues of yellow, hot pink, royal blue and teal to match the brand’s inimitable accessories, like the sculptural Puzzle Bag, alongside the Instagram-worthy Flamenco Clutch. The Pleated Nappa Leather Bracelet Pouch bears an iconic cylindrical shape, well-suited for the functional yet fashionable bikes. The Goya also joins the collection of fine leather handbags, making everyday errands a special occasion.
Hypebae
Ruslan Baginskiy's Après-Ski Collection Subverses Tradition in Style
We all know no one does accessories like Ukrainian label Ruslan Baginskiy and luckily for us, the Kyiv-based designer has unveiled a new capsule collection inspired by après-ski styles to bear the cold season. The anticipated range includes winter’s favorite shapes and silhouettes reimagined by Baginskiy’s luxury and contemporary headwear-making skills.
Hypebae
Top 10 Trending Celebrity Breakups of 2022: BTS, Kim K and more
2022 was riddled with some of the most random celebrity couples and shortly thereafter, loaded breakups — cue Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. According to Google‘s 2022 report, the following breakups took the internet by storm. 1. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. 2. Actor Michael B. Jordan and...
Hypebae
Nik Bentel's Newest Bag Is All About the Drip
Nik Bentel‘s latest creation is all about the drip, in more ways than one. The New York-based designer’s newest release draws inspiration from the upcoming winter months, taking cues from the “continual thawing and freezing” that we’re subject to, year after year. Dubbed ‘The Drip...
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 14 Gets Doused in Women's Exclusive "Metallic Silver"
The Air Jordan 14 is slated for another women’s exclusive drop, featuring a bold palette of “Metallic Silver” and “Fire Red” this time around. Arriving with a simple black base on the upper, the kicks are highlighted with a striking metallic silver hue splashed across the outer layer of the shoe in crinkled patent leather. The accent color is extended to the soles, while the Jumpman logo makes an appearance on the laterals. The kicks are further accented with a bold red shade on the tongue spelling out “JORDAN” as well as the footbed and the heel. The design is rounded out with tonal black shoelaces in addition to Jordan Brand’s logo subtly stamped onto the toe box.
Hypebae
DSM and MARFA Journal Celebrate 'A MARFA Christmas With John Waters'
MARFA Journal has partnered with acclaimed American filmmaker, writer, actor, artist and Holiday season lover John Waters to reimagine his annual U.S. Christmas Tour with a special edition book. A MARFA Christmas with John Waters offers a curation of never-before-seen film stills, interviews, ephemera, rare letters, archive imagery and an exclusive short film by Argentinian director Clara Cullen.
Hypebae
BTS' Jin Is Creating a Liquor Brand With Food Expert Paik Jong-Won
He might be enlisting in the military this week, but BTS member Jin has an exciting project in the works — a liquor brand in collaboration with South Korean food expert, Paik Jong-won. For those unfamiliar, Paik is one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the Korean food and beverage...
Hypebae
Here's a Look at Jacquemus' Spring/Summer 2023 "Le Raphia" Show
Jacquemus‘ Spring/Summer 2023 showcase took place in Le Bourget, just outside of Paris, France. Dubbed “Le Raphia,” the show featured an array of delicate menswear and womenswear looks, each punctuated with the theme of natural raffia fibres. “It’s the end of the summer. All these colors, all...
Hypebae
Here's When Hayao Miyazaki's New Studio Ghibli Movie Is Releasing
UPDATE (December 14, 2022): Hayao Miyazaki‘s upcoming movie, How Do You Live? officially has a release date as Studio Ghibli has announced that the film is scheduled to premiere on July 14, 2023. While the 81-year-old director flirted with the idea of retirement in 2013 after releasing The Wind...
Hypebae
Eny Lee Parker Debuts "Soft & Sensitive (a love letter to me)" in NYC
Luxury interiors showroom VERSO has partnered with Montreal-based lighting studio Lambert et Fils to host a series of exhibitions that spotlight independent designers’ work. For the first iteration, the creative duo chose New York-based rising star Eny Lee Parker to debut her first solo show, “Soft & Sensitive (a love letter to me),” at the L&F showroom in Tribeca, NY.
Hypebae
Vanessa Hudgens Channels Her Inner Lady Gaga With This Hair Transformation
Vanessa Hudgens just debuted a pretty major hair and makeup transformation and fans are seeing a striking resemblance to Lady Gaga. The actor shared a post on Instagram which showed her wearing a blonde wig with bleached eyebrows, dressed in a shiny black jacket and a gold Cleopatra-esque necklace. Hudgens opted for a bold red lip with black eyeliner as she stood outside a house. She captioned the post, “Who even is she,” and fans were quick to agree.
Hypebae
Finn Rush-Taylor and Zellerfeld's "NAMI" 3D-Printed Shoe Offers a Glimpse Into Footwear’s Future
Finn Rush-Taylor Studio and Zellerfeld have joined forces for a collaboration that breaks the boundaries of footwear design and manufacturing. The creative duo has unveiled an innovative 3D printed design called “NAMI,” a silhouette inspired by nature’s contour of water ripples, created through technological innovation. “NAMI,” described...
Hypebae
Supreme Reveals Winter 2022 Tees
Cult-loved label Supreme has returned with a new drop of seasonal T-shirts for Winter 2022. The collection follows the label’s recent collaborations with The Great China Wall for a three-part release and Timberland for an exclusive boat shoe iteration. The line-up serves seven different styles in an array of...
Hypebae
Tribute Brand Starts a New Chapter in Fashion With "PUNK"
Pioneering bespoke digital fashion platform, Tribute Brand continues to push the boundaries of fashion with the debut of its next-gen platform and first phygital fashion drop. Dubbed “PUNK,” the release departs from the once misogynistic and problematic Victoria’s Secret PINK brand moniker. The project strives to give...
Hypebae
Kakao Friends Unexpectedly Teams up With Louis Poulsen on Ryan-Themed Lamp
Kakao Friends, the label created based on South Korean messaging app KakaoTalk‘s popular emoticons, has unexpectedly joined forces with Danish design brand Louis Poulsen on a desk lamp. The release marks the first collaboration for the lighting manufacturer, which has been around since 1874 with some of the most...
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Means Business With Her "Courtroom Bob"
We know that Megan Thee Stallion‘s trial is a serious matter, but moving away from the seriousness and into a bit of spirit, her “courtroom bob” for the moment is bobbing. Styled by celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck, Megan showed up to court with the sharpest semi-asymmetrical chin-grazing...
Comments / 0