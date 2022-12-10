The Air Jordan 14 is slated for another women’s exclusive drop, featuring a bold palette of “Metallic Silver” and “Fire Red” this time around. Arriving with a simple black base on the upper, the kicks are highlighted with a striking metallic silver hue splashed across the outer layer of the shoe in crinkled patent leather. The accent color is extended to the soles, while the Jumpman logo makes an appearance on the laterals. The kicks are further accented with a bold red shade on the tongue spelling out “JORDAN” as well as the footbed and the heel. The design is rounded out with tonal black shoelaces in addition to Jordan Brand’s logo subtly stamped onto the toe box.

2 DAYS AGO