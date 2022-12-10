ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Talks ‘Special’ Father-Son Moment in ‘1883’ That He Didn’t Experience in Real Life

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLyjt_0jeJzkuA00
Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2021 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

One of the things fans love about country music hitmaker and 1883 actor Tim McGraw is the fact that he is a dedicated family man. He has been married to fellow country music singer and 1883 costar Faith Hill since the 1990s. The couple share three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrie.

Additionally, Tim McGraw has been very open about his unusual relationship with his father, baseball great Tug McGraw. Tim McGraw didn’t connect with Tug until his adulthood. While the two did connect in those later years, the singer feels he missed out on some crucial “father-son” bonding moments.

This is why, the star says, he especially loved filming his on-screen relationship with Audie Rick’s John Dutton Sr. The character who ultimately turns out to be the original John Dutton to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III in Yellowstone.

Shooting This 1883 Scene Was Surreal For Tim McGraw

In a recent interview, the Don’t Take the Girl singer recalls shooting a scene for 1883 with Audie Rick where his character, James Dutton takes his son (Rick’s John Dutton) out into the field for some lessons and bonding time. This was an on-screen moment, McGraw says, that was sort of “surreal.”

Tim McGraw discussed these feelings in an Instagram post. Noting in the caption that his young costar is the cutest “kid in the world.” And, the Insta post notes, he is a great little actor too.

“Growin’ up not having a dad around,” Tim McGraw explains in a recent Insta post, adding that he eventually became father to all daughters. This means, notes the star, that a “father-son experience is something that I don’t really have a lot of experience with.”

Tim McGraw continues in the interview adding that “being able to shoot this scene was special. And, McGraw relates, the two bonded throughout the “entire thing,” while filming.

“It was really a special moment,” the 1883 actor continues. “It was a highlight for me.”

“Am I Being Quiet?”

As the Instagram clip detailing Tim McGraw’s thoughts on this particular scene from the series begins, we see McGraw’s James Dutton on a horse with Audie Rick who portrays the original John Dutton.

“Am I being quiet?” little John Dutton asks his father. To which he replies that, yes, he was being quiet…before he asked this question.

“Oh my gosh, he was the cutest kid in the world,” Tim McGraw gushes about the young actor.

“I mean, his little accent that he had was so incredibly accurate,” McGraw adds. “And he was spot-on all the time.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘1923’s Harrison Ford Praises ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & ‘1883’s Tim McGraw While Revealing Relation to Their Characters (Outsider Exclusive)

From Yellowstone‘s Kevin Costner to 1883‘s Tim McGraw, Harrison Ford is a fan of the Dutton patriarchs that came before his 1923. Yet it wouldn’t be entirely foolish to assume that a Hollywood icon responsible for multiple timeless characters and dozens of box office rockets wouldn’t have the time to dive into the universe he’s joining. But this is not the case for Harrison Ford. He’s busy, yes, but as the icon told me during our sit down ahead of 1923‘s premiere, he made the time to properly prepare for those Dutton boots.
Outsider.com

‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Recalls Playing Harrison Ford’s Wife Decades Before ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

This weekend we will finally be able to catch Hollywood icons Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the premiere of the latest Yellowstone spinoff series, 1923. In this series, the two well-known film stars come together to play husband and wife Jacob and Cara Dutton. Those who are following Yellowstone and the complicated family trees emerging from the various prequel spin-offs know that Ford’s Jacob Dutton and Mirren’s Cara Dutton are the great-great uncle and aunt of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.
Outsider.com

Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive

A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Winner Bryce Leatherwood Opens Up About Working with Coach Blake Shelton

On Tuesday night, The Voice contestant Bryce Leatherwood took home the win for Season 22. Leatherwood’s win is especially significant because, as a member of Team Blake Shelton, the aspiring country artist represented the “No Body” singer’s 9th win in The Voice history. After taking to the stage alongside Blake Shelton Tuesday night and bringing home this season’s win, Bryce Leatherwood is opening up about working with his famous coach.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Reacts to ‘The Voice’ Crowning Season 22 Winner: ‘So Damn Deserving’

Blake Shelton is over the moon after “The Voice” crowned its Season 22 winner on Dec. 13. During the highly-anticipated finale, the 22-year-old Statesboro, Georgia, resident, Bryce Leatherwood was given the highly-coveted title. Of course, since Shelton was Leatherwood’s coach, he couldn’t help but be proud of the Georiga native. After America named its winner, Shelton took to Instagram to pen a message saying how proud he was of this team member.
STATESBORO, GA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

608K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy