When Ford announced that it would be offering dealers a choice between two EV certification programs – Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite – it also noted that those opting in to these programs would need to invest between $500,000 and $1.2 million – or perhaps even more, for Ford and Lincoln dealers – with the bulk of that expense going toward the installation of public fast chargers. However, with the deadline to opt into these programs now gone, Ford dealers are finding that the actual expenses they’re having to dole out are far smaller than expected, according to Automotive News.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO