Ford Europe is in the midst of a major transformation, one that will see it transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, but in the shorter term, the automaker is also focusing on adding crossovers, SUVs, and trucks in that region amid its more “American” approach to marketing. In terms of all-electric models, FoMoCo is aiming to add seven to its European lineup by 2024, each utilizing batteries from a variety of suppliers. That’s precisely why the Ford Focus and Ford Fiesta have both been discontinued – the former will go away in 2025, while the latter is bowing out as the Cologne Assembly plant transitions to EV production. Now, it seems as if neither nameplate will reemerge as an EV in the future either, as Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e Europe, and chair of Ford-Werke GmbH Management Board, explained to Quattroruote in a recent interview.

19 HOURS AGO