Latest 2023 Ford Maverick Production Constraints Revealed
More than a year after it launched, the Ford Maverick remains in high demand and short supply, to the point where The Blue Oval cut off 2023 model year orders after they were open for just a few days. Regardless, FoMoCo continues to battle various supply chain constraints as it aims to fulfill all of the outstanding Maverick orders it has taken, which isn’t making the process any easier. Now, the latest 2023 Ford Maverick production constraints have been revealed, which should be of particular interest to those with a pending order.
More Ford BlueOval City Construction Stats Released
It’s been several months since Ford announced that it was ramping up its planned EV investment to $50 billion by 2026, with a large chunk of that total – $7 billion – going to the future Ford BlueOval City production facility and BlueOvalSK Battery Park. Since then, construction at Ford BlueOval City is well underway, and after a few months, is “light years” ahead of where it started, according to the automaker, while FoMoCo broke ground at the BlueOvalSK Battery Park site just last week. Now, Ford has released some interesting statistics about the BlueOval City complex as it continues to come to fruition, according to Commercial Appeal.
Ford Fiesta, Focus EVs Not Being Developed Amid SUV Pivot
Ford Europe is in the midst of a major transformation, one that will see it transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, but in the shorter term, the automaker is also focusing on adding crossovers, SUVs, and trucks in that region amid its more “American” approach to marketing. In terms of all-electric models, FoMoCo is aiming to add seven to its European lineup by 2024, each utilizing batteries from a variety of suppliers. That’s precisely why the Ford Focus and Ford Fiesta have both been discontinued – the former will go away in 2025, while the latter is bowing out as the Cologne Assembly plant transitions to EV production. Now, it seems as if neither nameplate will reemerge as an EV in the future either, as Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e Europe, and chair of Ford-Werke GmbH Management Board, explained to Quattroruote in a recent interview.
Ford Hai Duong Plant Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Back in early 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $82 million in its Vietnam-based assembly operations in an effort to boost production, which was part of a larger $200 billion dollar investment in that country. Since then, Ford has launched a variety of new products in Vietnam, including the Ford Explorer early this year and the Ford Territory back in October. Now, the automaker is marking a milestone in that particular country as well, as the Ford Hai Duong Plant is celebrating 25 years of continuous operation.
Ford F-150 Lightning To Get Updated Sync 4A Interface
As Ford Authority reported back in April, the Ford F-150 Lightning was expected to become one of the very first vehicles in The Blue Oval’s lineup to utilize a new Android-based infotainment system as part of a new partnership with Google – a move that was confirmed by CEO Jim Farley himself. Additionally, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was also slated to receive a total display makeover incorporating this same change for 2023, as well as video streaming apps. However, neither of these things happened, and the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning instead launched with the same carryover Sync 4A software. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 F-150 Lightning will instead get an updated Sync 4A interface in the coming days.
Ford Dealers May Not Face Huge EV Charging Bills After All
When Ford announced that it would be offering dealers a choice between two EV certification programs – Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite – it also noted that those opting in to these programs would need to invest between $500,000 and $1.2 million – or perhaps even more, for Ford and Lincoln dealers – with the bulk of that expense going toward the installation of public fast chargers. However, with the deadline to opt into these programs now gone, Ford dealers are finding that the actual expenses they’re having to dole out are far smaller than expected, according to Automotive News.
Ford Bronco Ranked Eighth In 2022 Made In America Auto Index
Each year, the Kogod School of Business releases its Made in America Auto Index, which aims to discover which new vehicles contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. This year’s report found that the Lincoln Corsair is actually the “most American” new vehicle, while the Ford Ranger and Ford F-150 (when equipped with certain powerplants) weren’t too far behind in eighth place. Now, another Blue Oval product has made the cut, too – the Ford Bronco, which also ranked eighth in this year’s Made in America Auto Index.
Ford Brazil To Go On Product Offensive In 2023
Ford Brazil has undergone some major changes over the past couple of years following the automaker’s decision to cease manufacturing operations in that country. FoMoCo’s Brazilian arm is now importing a wide variety of vehicles from other countries – including the hot-selling Ford Transit – shaking up its lineup in the process. Ford Brazil is also working to become a regional engineering hub that works on multiple global projects and innovations, and most recently created a graphene research team in a collaboration between its Development and Technology Center and UCSGRAPHENE, the first and largest industrial-scale graphene plant in Latin American installed by a university. Now, Ford Brazil has outlined what is effectively a full-scale product offensive coming next year with some major lineup changes.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lacks Compelling Lease Deals
As is typical with vehicles that are in short supply and facing high demand, the Ford F-150 Lightning hasn’t historically been available with many deals, having previously been excluded from the automaker’s Red Carpet lease discounts and promotional financing incentives when coupled with Ford’s Options Plan, though those purchasing the EV pickup can extend financing to 84 months to bring monthly payments down a bit. As for the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, that largely remains the same, according to Cars Direct – which makes leasing the EV pickup a pretty expensive endeavor.
Ford Argentina Among Top 10 Companies With Best Reputation
In recent months, Ford has received a slew of accolades for things other than the vehicles it produces, including being named one of the top companies for young professionals in Mexico, ranking second on Fast Company‘s 2022 Most Innovative Companies in Design list, coming in second among automakers and ninth overall on 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list, being list as one of the best companies for vets to work for by Military Times, and ranking as the 20th best U.S. company on JUST Capital’s 2022 JUST 100 list. Now, the automaker’s trophy case continues to grow, as Ford Argentina has now been named as one of the top 10 companies with the best reputation in the 2022 Merco Corporate Reputation rankings.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Incentives Have Evaporated
Though it remains a highly-sought after entity in the new vehicle market, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has still been available with a handful of incentives since its launch for the 2021 model year, including Ford Options Retail Bonus Cash, which rewarded customers in select markets with rebates ranging from $500 to $2,000. However, for the most part, Mach-E incentives have remained elusive as demand for the EV crossover continues to outpace supply. That also remains the case with the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E as well, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by CarsDirect.
Ford Bronco R Series Kit By Roush Gets Some Updates
Since its launch, the Ford Bronco has quickly become one of the most commonly customized vehicles on the market, with an array of upgrades available from both The Blue Oval and a host of aftermarket companies. That includes long-time Blue Oval tuner Roush, which has already launched a Performance Pac Level 1 upgrade for the twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine, an axle-back exhaust system, an air induction system, and the Ford Bronco R series kit. The latter offering was previously little more than a visual upgrade package, but now, the Ford Bronco R series kit has received a few updates that also add a bit of performance to the rugged SUV.
Most Ford Customers Financed Their Vehicles In Q3 2022
With prices rising due to production woes, inventory shortages, and high demand, new vehicle payments are reaching new record highs as well. This has prompted more customers to opt for longer financing terms or lease their next new vehicle, and in fact, enough Ford customers signed a lease in Q3 that the brand ranked fourth among all automakers in that regard. However, the majority of Ford customers still opted to finance their vehicles in the third quarter, according to new data from Experian, as has been the case for some time now.
2023 Ford Maverick Added To CR’s Recommended Vehicles
Following the release of Consumer Reports‘ most recent owner surveys, we’ve seen considerable shuffling in terms of what vehicles the organization recommends, as well as which vehicles rank as the least and most reliable. Ford ranked 18th among the 24 brands that were part of the annual survey, dropping four places from last year. Meanwhile, both the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator ranked among the top ten least reliable vehicles, while the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Mustang Mach-E both lost their recommended status over quality issues, too. On the bright side, the Ford Escape Hybrid crossover, Lincoln Corsair luxury crossover, and Lincoln Nautilus were all added to CR‘s list of recommended vehicles – a list that the 2023 Ford Maverick is also now on, too – in both hybrid and regular ICE-powered guise.
Ford F-150 Lightning Wins 2023 MotorTrend Truck Of The Year
Late last year, the Ford Maverick lost out to the Rivian R1T for the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year award. However, this year, the tables have turned, handing victory to The Blue Oval, and more specifically, the Ford F-150 Lightning, which was just named the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year.
Ford Retail Orders Have More Than Doubled In One Year
With various supply chain issues having a massive impact on automotive production in general, consumers are turning to retail orders more than ever. Inventory levels have hovered at or around record lows for the better part of two years now, prompting new vehicle shoppers to simply order their next ride, then wait months or even years to take delivery of it. Regardless, Ford retail orders continue to grow on a monthly basis, and looking back, have more than doubled over the past year.
2020 Ford Mustang Driver Rear Ends Car While Racing: Video
Street racing almost never pays off, and often, innocent motorists find themselves in danger just because a foolish driver chooses to put their driving skills – or lack thereof – to the test. Unfortunately, a 2020 Ford Mustang was recently involved in a brutal street racing wreck in Texas, rear-ending another vehicle and crashing into its competitor in the process, as reported by DFW Scanner.
Ford EV Segment Share Continued To Grow Through November
Over the past several months, Ford EV segment share has continued to grow at a steady pace, and is slowly eating into Tesla’s dominant command over the all-electric vehicle market. Currently, FoMoCo ranks second in that regard, with its EV lineup consisting of the Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Ford E-Transit, with many other new models scheduled to launch in the coming years. However, Ford EV segment share still continued to grow last month, according to the automaker’s most recent sales report.
Ford Motor Company ATP Increased 10 Percent In November
With new vehicle inventory still falling short of demand, prices continue to increase across the board. In fact, new vehicle pricing has reached record levels multiple times over the past couple of years, and even though inventory has improved somewhat lately, that hasn’t had much of an impact on soaring prices, though FoMoCo’s average transaction pricing did decline by 1.7 percent in October. However, November saw another uptick as Ford brand ATP rose by 2.3 percent month-over-month and 10.4 percent year-over-year, while Lincoln’s jumped by 1.6 and 4.2 percent, respectively. Now, according to new data from Cox Automotive, Ford Motor Company ATP was also up double digits in November, too.
2023 Ford Puma To Lose Five-Star Safety Rating
Back in late 2019, the Ford Puma was awarded a perfect five -star safety rating from the Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), which is a voluntary car safety performance assessment program performed in Europe. The small crossover performed admirably in every test it was subjected to, boding well for owners looking for a little extra peace of mind while completing their daily commute. However, it now seems as if the 2023 Ford Puma will be losing that perfect safety rating in Australia, according to Drive.
