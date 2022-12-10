ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giddings, TX

BANK OF BRENHAM TO HOLD CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY

Bank of Brenham will host its Christmas Open House on Friday. The open house will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the main branch in Brenham at 501 South Austin Street. Food and drinks will be offered to guests. There will also be a special appearance from Santa.
BRENHAM, TX
“SANTA AT THE GAZEBO” COMING TO GIDDINGS ON THURSDAY

“Santa at the Gazebo” is returning to Giddings tomorrow (Thursday) night. The Giddings Area Chamber of Commerce, the Giddings Economic Development Corporation, the Giddings Fire Department, the City of Giddings, Dime Box Distillery, Giddings Brewhaus, Rental Solutions, and the Giddings High School Band are all teaming up to bring Christmas to the Gazebo.
GIDDINGS, TX
CASA FOR KIDS HOSTING ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE DRAWING

CASA for Kids of South Central Texas is excited to announce their annual Playhouse Drawing, which is entitled, “Gnome for the Holidays.”. This year’s prize is a Victorian-style playhouse, complete with an indoor play kitchen. The playhouse was featured in this year’s Downtown Brenham Christmas Stroll Parade, and...
BRENHAM, TX
First-of-its-kind ‘gift guide’ for disabled family members, friends

As you finish your holiday shopping within the next couple weeks, Have you ever stopped to think about the types of gifts you're buying for disabled family members or close friends? For the first time, there's a gift giving guide with dozens of items that come most recommended by people who are living with disabilities.
AUSTIN, TX
FAITH MISSION SMART-CARE KIDS HAVE CHRISTMAS PARTY AT BRENHAM AIRPORT

Children in Faith Mission’s SMART-CARE program had a once-in-a-lifetime experience on Saturday at the program’s annual Christmas Party. The kids got to visit the Brenham Municipal Airport, where the Westside Airmen’s Group of Houston taught them about aviation and let them step onto private planes. In addition,...
BRENHAM, TX
The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters

At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
45 FUTURE NURSES TAKE PART IN BLINN PINNING CEREMONY

Forty-five nursing professionals recently took part in a pinning ceremony recognizing their completion of the Blinn College District’s Associate Nursing Degree Program. Blinn’s two-year program prepares students for a nursing career and for a transfer into a bachelor’s degree program. Students who complete Blinn’s A.D.N. program and...
BRYAN, TX
TxDOT PERFORMING WORK THURSDAY ON OLD CHAPPELL HILL ROAD

Drivers on Old Chappell Hill Road near Blue Bell Road in Brenham should expect delays tomorrow (Thursday). A TxDOT contractor will be installing underground storm pipe across Old Chappell Hill Road. At times, traffic will be restricted to one lane. Bob Colwell, Public Information Officer for TxDOT’s Bryan District, says...
BRENHAM, TX

