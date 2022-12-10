Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BANK OF BRENHAM TO HOLD CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY
Bank of Brenham will host its Christmas Open House on Friday. The open house will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the main branch in Brenham at 501 South Austin Street. Food and drinks will be offered to guests. There will also be a special appearance from Santa.
kwhi.com
“SANTA AT THE GAZEBO” COMING TO GIDDINGS ON THURSDAY
“Santa at the Gazebo” is returning to Giddings tomorrow (Thursday) night. The Giddings Area Chamber of Commerce, the Giddings Economic Development Corporation, the Giddings Fire Department, the City of Giddings, Dime Box Distillery, Giddings Brewhaus, Rental Solutions, and the Giddings High School Band are all teaming up to bring Christmas to the Gazebo.
kwhi.com
CASA FOR KIDS HOSTING ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE DRAWING
CASA for Kids of South Central Texas is excited to announce their annual Playhouse Drawing, which is entitled, “Gnome for the Holidays.”. This year’s prize is a Victorian-style playhouse, complete with an indoor play kitchen. The playhouse was featured in this year’s Downtown Brenham Christmas Stroll Parade, and...
First-of-its-kind ‘gift guide’ for disabled family members, friends
As you finish your holiday shopping within the next couple weeks, Have you ever stopped to think about the types of gifts you're buying for disabled family members or close friends? For the first time, there's a gift giving guide with dozens of items that come most recommended by people who are living with disabilities.
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION SMART-CARE KIDS HAVE CHRISTMAS PARTY AT BRENHAM AIRPORT
Children in Faith Mission’s SMART-CARE program had a once-in-a-lifetime experience on Saturday at the program’s annual Christmas Party. The kids got to visit the Brenham Municipal Airport, where the Westside Airmen’s Group of Houston taught them about aviation and let them step onto private planes. In addition,...
roundtherocktx.com
Hometown Holiday Continues in Downtown Round Rock
Set a date to enjoy the Hometown Holiday Lights this week! Enjoy music at the downtown parklets and the Music on Main concert this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
Raccoon found outside Cedar Park school tests positive for rabies
Rabies is a virus that affects the central nervous system, according to the CDC, and can be deadly if not treated soon after exposure.
Someone trespassed onto a ranch, cut the manes of 20 horses. Why would they steal the hair?
Someone vandalized over 20 of 35 horses on an Austin ranch. Many of them had massive chunks of their long grown-out locks cut off. Others had just a couple of inches snipped off.
Why does this part of Cedar Park see more mental health calls?
Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said because there are more locations like schools and hospitals in the two-mile radius around the crossroad, signs of mental health or medical treatment for mental health are better detected and reported.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Outdoor Christmas decorations stolen in Austin neighborhood
People in an east Austin neighborhood are frustrated right now after several homes got items stolen from them.
Police recover food trailer stolen from north Austin restaurant
Trinh Nguyen, the co-owner of Le Bleu restaurant on Research Blvd., said officers now have the bright green food trailer that someone took from a parking spot in front of her business. Details are not available yet about how police located the trailer or where they found it in Austin.
tpr.org
The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters
At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
kwhi.com
45 FUTURE NURSES TAKE PART IN BLINN PINNING CEREMONY
Forty-five nursing professionals recently took part in a pinning ceremony recognizing their completion of the Blinn College District’s Associate Nursing Degree Program. Blinn’s two-year program prepares students for a nursing career and for a transfer into a bachelor’s degree program. Students who complete Blinn’s A.D.N. program and...
Opening Date For Texas' Newest 2-Story H-E-B Revealed
This marks the first multi-level store in Austin.
kwhi.com
TxDOT PERFORMING WORK THURSDAY ON OLD CHAPPELL HILL ROAD
Drivers on Old Chappell Hill Road near Blue Bell Road in Brenham should expect delays tomorrow (Thursday). A TxDOT contractor will be installing underground storm pipe across Old Chappell Hill Road. At times, traffic will be restricted to one lane. Bob Colwell, Public Information Officer for TxDOT’s Bryan District, says...
What to do if you find a stray dog in Austin amid intake restrictions
With restricted intakes in place at the Austin Animal Center, residents are saying they're unable to bring in stray dogs they find loose in neighborhoods, parks and other areas.
KWTX
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A special unveiling ceremony was held Saturday in honor of East Third Avenue in Rockdale being renamed after 104-year-old Gertharine Green. A pillar of the community, Green is a beloved mother of 13, grandmother to countless others, and a friend to all. “As a little girl...
Comments / 0